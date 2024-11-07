Umjolo: The Gone Girl, plot and when the new Netflix romantic film comes out

“Umjolo: The Gone Girl” is Netflix’s new romantic film, directed by Fikile Mogodi with a screenplay by Thuli Zuma. The film comes from South Africa and focuses on the most romantic date of the year: Valentine’s Day. It is to this day that the lives of four women are particularly linked, each of them the protagonist of a relationship that has many (and not always pleasant) surprises in store for them. Let’s discover together the plot, the cast and when “Umjolo: The Gone Girl” comes out on Netflix.

Umjolo: The Gone Girl, the plot

The plot of “Umjolo: The Gone Girl” follows the adventures of four women whose story is united by Valentine’s Day. Their love lives intertwine, in fact, during a wedding celebrated on February 14th, a day that none of them will forget. This is because even stories that appear idyllic can easily falter and, some of these, even hide dark points. Thus it happens in the film that a marriage that seemed perfect risks falling apart when the woman discovers her partner’s infidelity. How will he overcome this moment and what role will the other three women linked to a similar fate have in his life?

Umjolo: The Gone Girl, the cast

The main cast of “Umjolo: The Gone Girl” includes:

Gugu Gumede as the main protagonist

Tyson Mathonsi

Ntando Menzi Ncube

Shezi Sibongiseni

Thobeka Shangase

Umjolo: The Gone Girl, when it comes out on Netflix

The film “Umjolo: The Gone Girl” will be available on Netflix starting from November 8, 2024, with a total duration of 92 Min.