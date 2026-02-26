Unconditional: release date of the Israeli thriller TV series revealed

Unconditional is coming to Apple TV, the new thriller dramedy created by Adam Bizanski (Magpie) and Dana Idisis (On The Spectrum) for Keshet International and which will air in Israel on Keshet (Channel) 12, before the international release on Apple TV. Here are all the spoilers on the plot, cast and release date.

What Unconditional is about

Unconditional chronicles a mother-daughter vacation that turns into a nightmare when 23-year-old Gali (Ronn) is arrested in Moscow on drug trafficking charges. Her mother, Orna (Chamami), refuses to accept the charges, but her fight to win her daughter’s freedom draws her into a deadly web of crime and corruption.

The cast of Unconditional

The series is produced by Spiro Films and stars Liraz Chamami (Bad Boy, Manayek) alongside newcomer Talia Lynne Ronn.

In addition to Ronn and Chamami, the ensemble cast includes French-Israeli singer-songwriter Amir Haddad (La Belle et Le Boulanger), along with Yossi Marshek (Yellow Peppers, Manpower), Evgenia Dodina (Invisible, Virgins) and Vladimir Friedman (Bad Boy).

Unconditional is written by Bizanski, directed by Johnathan Gurfinkle (The Accursed) and produced for Keshet 12 by Spiro Films with Eitan Mansuri and Jonathan Doweck (No Men’s Land, When Heroes Fly), who also serve as executive producers alongside Bizanski, Idisis, Avi Nir of Keshet Media Group, Keren Shahar of Keshet International and Karni Ziv, Yuval Horowitz and Eze Sackson of Keshet 12. Keshet International handles international distribution.

Unconditional joins the Apple Originals made by Keshet International, including Echo 3, the English-language remake of When Heroes Fly, produced by Keshet Studios, and Suspicion, the remake of False Flag, produced by Keshet UK.

When Unconditional comes out

The series will debut on Apple TV on Friday, May 8 with the first two episodes of a total of eight, followed by a new episode each week until June 19. The series will debut in Israel on Keshet 12 in April.