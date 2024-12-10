Uno Rosso, the Christmas film with The Rock and Chris Evans arrives on Prime Video

After the release in Italian and international cinemas in November, the film Uno Rosso (original title Red One) arrives on Prime Video in time for Christmas, a Christmas comedy directed by Jake Kasdan, who after his experiences on the set of the two Jumanji films he directed finds Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson again.

Red One is considered the first film in a Christmas franchise, produced by Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with Seven Bucks Productions, Chris Morgan Productions and The Detective Agency. This film was supposed to be released last year on Prime, but due to delays due to actors’ and writers’ strikes in 2023, production was postponed, leading to a theatrical release and now a streaming release. Here is all the information and the trailer for Uno Rosso.

What Uno Rosso is about

After Santa Claus – code name: RED ONE – is kidnapped, the North Pole’s security chief (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) on an action-packed mission that will span the globe to save Christmas.

The cast of the film

One Red is directed by Jake Kasdan, with a story by Hiram Garcia and a screenplay by Chris Morgan. The cast consists of Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Wesley Kimmel and JK Simmons

The film is produced by Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions; Chris Morgan of Chris Morgan Productions; Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar of The Detective Agency.

When Uno Rosso comes out on Prime Video

The film, lasting 2 hours and 2 minutes, is available for streaming on Prime Video from Thursday 12 December. The film is prohibited for children under 13 years of age.

The trailer in Italian for Uno Rosso