“Unstoppable”, the trailer of the Prime Video film inspired by the true story of the one-legged fighter

Unstoppable is coming to Prime Video, a new film based on the true story of Anthony Robles, who in 2011 won the national championships of American colleges in the specialty of Olympic wrestling (wrestling in English, not to be confused with the show of the same name fake fights), despite being born with one leg. Below you will find all the information on the release date, cast and plot of the film, as well as the official trailer in Italian and a special clip to get into the spirit of Unstoppable.

What Unstoppable is about

Unstoppable is the true and emotional story of Anthony Robles (played by Jharrel Jerome, who trained for months and worked closely with Anthony to acquire the physicality and determination necessary for the role), born with one leg, the whose indomitable spirit and unshakable determination led him to challenge difficulties and chase his dreams. With the unconditional love and support of his mother Judy (Jennifer Lopez), along with the encouragement of his coaches, Anthony faces adversity to earn a spot on the Arizona State Wrestling team. But he will have to give his all, physically and mentally, to reach the ultimate goal: becoming an NCAA champion.

The cast of Unstoppable

The film marks the directorial debut of William Goldenberg, already awarded an Oscar as editor for Argo and with previous nominations, including The Imitation Game, Zero Dark Thirty, Seabiscuit and The Insider.

The film boasts a stellar cast that includes Jharrel Jerome (I’m a Virgin, When they see us), Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, Don Cheadle and Jennifer Lopez. Anthony Robles himself appears in the film as a stunt double, performing complex wrestling moves and stunts. Robles is also the film’s producer.

Unstoppable is produced by Artists Equity, the production company of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, fresh from another film about a great successful sportsman, Air. Unstoppable also engaged IndieVisible’s Accessibility Coordinators to ensure a safe working environment, including productivity tools for all cast and crew.

When Unstoppable comes out

The film will be released on Prime Video on Thursday 16 January 2025.

The Unstoppable trailer

A scene from the film