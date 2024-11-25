Uonderbois, the new Italian series on Disney+: trailer, plot, cast and when it comes out

Five boys, a ‘hero’ halfway between Robin Hood and Munaciello and a treasure hunt among the mysteries of Naples between reality and magic. Disney+ announces Uonderboisthe new original Italian series in 6 episodes directed by Andrea De Sica and Giorgio Romano. From the trailer to the release date, through the cast and the plot, here’s everything you need to know.

Uonderbois, the trailer

Uonderbois, the spoilers on the plot

Uonderbois is a series framed by the popular legends of a unique place in the world: Naples. According to the official synopsis, it is easy to be captivated by the beauties of this city, but only those who know how to see beyond appearances have access to everything magical and mysterious hidden in this place.

The Uonderbois are five twelve-year-old boys, united by the fervent imagination of those born and raised on the streets of Naples, and by the belief that Uonderboi, their myth, wanders around the city, a cross between the legendary figure of Munaciello and a modern Robin Hood. The five inseparable friends must say goodbye because La Vecchia, owner of the vessels in which they live, is about to sell their homes in exchange for a statuette of Maradona. When the statuette is stolen by their idol, Tonino Uonderboi, the new Munaciello of Naples, the Uonderbois adventure begins in search of a mysterious treasure in underground Naples. What guides them on this journey is the knowledge of the most ancient secrets of their city but also the awareness that behind every legend there is always a pinch of truth. Because it is precisely on this balance between reality and magic that the Neapolitan city has supported itself for millennia.

Uonderbois, the key art

Uonderbois, the cast

In the cast of the series we find Serena Rossi, Massimiliano Caiazzo, Junior Rodriguez, Melissa Caturano, Catello Buonocore, Christian Chiummariello, Gennaro Filippone, Giordana Marengo, Giovanni Esposito, Ernesto Mahieux, Daniele Rienzo, Francesco Di Leva, Ivana Lotito. Uonderbois also sees the extraordinary participation of Nino D’Angelo.

Uonderbois, the soundtrack

Geolier signs and performs the two unreleased songs for the series: Ferrari (produced by ROOM9 and Dat Boi Dee) e Talk to me (produced by Dat Boi Dee).

Uonderbois, the production

The series is directed by Andrea De Sica and Giorgio Romano, written by Barbara Petronio, Gabriele Galli, Francesco Balletta, Rossella Di Campli and Veronica Galli and produced by Raffaella and Andrea Leone for Lotus Production, a Leone Film Group company. The original story is by Barbara Petronio Gabriele Galli and Giorgio Romano.

Uonderbois, when it comes out on Disney+

The series debuts on Disney+ on December 6, 2024.