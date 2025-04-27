Ursula von der Leyen telephones Giorgia Meloni: a meeting with Trump scheduled for

The collaboration between the Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen continues. Last night, the two leaders had a telephone interview focused on “issues of common interest”, including support for Ukraine and the dossier of duties, as part of the negotiations between the EU and the Trump administration, as reported by a spokesman for the EU Commission.

Yesterday, Premier Meloni had a short interview with the President of the United States, at the end of the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome. Meloni then met the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at Palazzo Chigi, for an interview that lasted almost an hour. A face to face during which the two leaders reiterated the support for the efforts of President Trump to achieve a right and lasting peace, capable of guaranteeing a future of security, sovereignty and freedom to Ukraine.

The president of the European Commission also met Zelensky in Rome during yesterday afternoon. “Europe will always support Ukraine in the search for peace,” wrote on Social Von der Leyen after the meeting. “You can count on our support at the negotiation table to reach a right and lasting peace. Today we have also discussed the steps that Ukraine is taking place to earn a place in our family of nations,” added the president.