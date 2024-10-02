US elections 2024: who will win between Trump and Harris and the possible differences in foreign policy

You’re watching GeopolitiX Don’t miss out on more content from Geopop

Who will become the new president of the United States of America? Former Republican President Donald Trump or the vice-president of the Biden administration, the Democrat Kamala Harris? What is certain is that the electionsdated Tuesday November 5 2024are actually already underway regarding postal voting ei national polls they currently give Harris an average lead of 5 percentage points. However, it would not be a sufficient advantage for the Democratic candidate to remain calm, both for the margin of error of the same polls, both for the functioning of US elections both for Trump’s ability, demonstrated in past elections, to catch up in the last days before the vote. To understand the situation and understand how much the president of the United States, the US electoral mechanism and the possible differences in foreign policy between Trump and Harris, we interviewed Federico Petronianalyst of the Rivista di geopolitica Limeseducational coordinator of the Limes School and author of the American Flames column.

During the interview, which you can view in full in video above, various issues are addressed including theoutcome still very uncertain of the vote, the concrete possibility that errors may occur clashes and burst of violence in case the results are not clear, the limited power of the US president regarding the allocation of economic resources and decisive decisions in foreign policy. We then address in more detail the different posture that Trump and Harris could have with respect to the Russian-Ukrainian war, the conflict in the Middle East, the tensions with China, without forgetting the relationship with allies (in particular NATO, the European Union and Italy ).

The video ends with a political fantasy question: could the United States, as happened in Ancient Rome, move from the current republican order to a formally imperial one?