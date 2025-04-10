Uss Callister: Into Infinity, the first sequel to Black Mirror arrives on Netflix

With the debut of the seventh season of Black Mirror, the highly anticipated (first) sequel of one of the episodes of the previous seasons arrives on Netflix: USS Callister. One of the most loved episodes of the Netflix dystopian series that took an Emmy at home, has obtained a continuous one, entitled Uss Callister: Into Infinity which will be part of a real “series inside the series”, consisting of three episodes in total. It will be a sequel/spin-off of the episode that will carry on the science fiction story of this highly appreciated episode starring Cristin Milioti. But we enter more detail to find out everything we have to expect from Uss Callister: Into Infinity.

Black Mirror 7: the review

Uss Callister: the plot of the original episode of Black Mirror

But what was the Black Mirror 4 Uss Callister episode about? Published as the first episode of the fourth chapter of the Charlie Brooker series, Uss Callister tells the story of a CTO of a video game company that has created a very popular multiplayer game that uses to torment colleagues who do not respect him in the office. The aesthetic of this episode of Black Mirror refers to the world of Star Trek and sees Jesse Plemons as the protagonist of the story. The Uss Callister episode saw the participation, in the cast, as well as Jesse Plemons in the role of Robert Day also by Cristin Milioti in the role of Nanette Cole, a new recruit of the company. Among the other cast members, Jimmi Simpson in the role of Walton, Michaela Coel in the role of Shaania and Milanka Brooks in the role of Elena Tulaska.

The best episodes of all seasons of Black Mirror

Uss Callister: Into Infinity, what we know about the sequel

The story of one of the most loved episodes of Black Mirror, Uss Callister, the episode of the fourth season of the series where reality and science fiction mix in a virtual game that sees clones of human beings live in a space spacecraft and fight for survival and, above all, to regain their bodies, continues.

In this sequel, the story will resume where she had been left years ago and the protagonists of this Sci -Fi saga will have to find a way in order not to let their virtual clones die – which had been trapped in the USS Callister – and save the entire group of heroes inside the spacecraft from the dangers of the external players and the same manufacturer of the game. The absolute protagonist of the episode will be Cristin Milioti who will have to deal with very difficult evidence and choices. But we don’t want to ruin the vision with any spoiler.

Uss Callister: Into Infinity, when it comes out on Netflix

The USS Callister: Into Infinity episode has been on Netflix since April 10, 2025 part of the seventh season of Black Mirror.