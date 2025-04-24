Valentina Bisti’s trick shouldn’t interest anyone





Valentina Bisti conducted the extraordinary edition of Tg1 which told the world the death of Pope Francis. An arduous task, for her to whom the task of managing the complex extraordinary edition that started a few seconds from the live announcement by Eleonora Daniele a Italian stories.

The emergency and the makeup

The total absence of makeup on the face of Valentina Bisti, daughter of the emergency dictated by this circumstance, had an impact that raises the detail to news. In fact, not only have comments on social media have followed, but for some journalist colleagues that has become news, to the point of writing articles on the absence of the journalist’s absence.

Meanwhile, we have no doubts that this thing has much to do with male chauvinism. That culture for which a man can present himself in pitiful conditions because he is a man and is judged for other things, like his work. While a woman must be aesthetically impeccable because her task is to receive the approval of men.

But what is the news?

Still worse is those who made it a news. And it is useful to remember how a news to be such must have essential elements, such as public interest. More than an essential condition. A principle of which, apparently, they forget the same that should defend that principle itself.

In journalism, the concept of public interest refers to that information whose dissemination is deemed necessary or useful for the community, because it can influence decisions, behaviors or social awareness. Talking about the make -up of a television journalist really increases our awareness of the society that surrounds us?