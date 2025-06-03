Valeria Bruni Tedeschi: "The art of joy? Finally a role where I was able to be old and bad. Golino great director"

“I was finally able to be old and bad on the screen and it was beautiful and liberating”. These are the words of Valeria Bruni Tedeschi on his experience in the award -winning Sky Original series, directed by Valeria Golino.

Fresh winner of the David di Donatello and the silver tape large series for his appreciated performance in “The art of joy”, available exclusively on Sky and streaming only on Now, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi participated in the third edition of the Sky Inclusion Days, the Sky event dedicated to the promotion of mutual listening to different stories and experiences and told how it was for her to face a complex and fascinating role as that of the Princess Gaia Brandiforti in the series based on the novel by Goliarda Sapienza.

“It was also cheerful to interpret it, because I have his malice in me and I was finally able to be bad. It was liberating, cheerful. I am bad but I prevent myself from being it. There I was freely bad, I could be, so it was very fun – he told the event – as liberating it was old, but old on the serious,” beautiful old “. It was surprising. The self -irony was written in the script. Even in the gaze of Valeria, laughing of themselves is very funny.

Then the words about Valeria Golino, called a great director: “Valeria Golino was the first time she looked at me as an actress, the first time she directed me. I had directed it in” the vacationers “, but I didn’t know how it would be on the contrary. I had the feeling of being looked at by a great great director, as happened to me with Bellocchio, Bertolucci, Cherreau”.

The art of joy: the review