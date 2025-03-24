Vance’s wife and Trump’s adviser in Greenland, the premier: “Visite very aggressive”

The visit to Greenland of the United States Second Lady is also creating controversy and also concern. Vice -president JD Vance will be in the country this week, together with Mike Waltz, President of National Security Councilor of President Donald Trump. This is an unofficial visit that, in another circumstance, would have passed almost unnoticed, but which now assumes a strong political meaning, given that Trump has claimed to want to annex the island to the United States “in one way or another”.

“Highly aggressive visit”

The Prime Minister of Greenland, Mute B. Engede, defined the journey of the “highly aggressive” American delegation in an interview with the local newspaper Sormitsiaq and raised particular objections to the visit of Waltz. “What does the National Security Councilor do in Greenland? The only purpose is to demonstrate power over us,” said Eugede.

Trump insists on Greenland: “We will annex it to the USA”

Usha Vance, the wife of the vice -president, will go to the island this week to attend the national race of sleds towed by dogs and “celebrate the culture and the Greenland unit”, according to a declaration of the White House. Waltz and the US secretary to energy, Chris Wright, will also visit an US military base.

For Aegede, the “simple presence” of the two Americans “will undoubtedly raise American trust in the Trump mission and the pressure will increase”. The Greenland premier also said that the effort of his government to be a diplomatic “bounces on Donald Trump and his administration in their mission of possessing and controlling Greenland”.

“Respect sovereignty”

Today the European Union has reiterated that it is “alongside Denmark”, of which Greenland is part, and to take sides for “respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, which are universal principles, especially if an EU member country is involved,” said a spokesman for the European Commission by commenting on the visit.

“It must be said clearly that our integrity and democracy must be respected without foreign interference,” he said today (Monday 24 March), adding that the visit of Vance and Waltz “cannot be seen only as a private visit”.

Strategic island

Ever since he settled for the second time on January 20, Trump has made the annexation of Greenland by the United States one of his goals and has said that the island will become part of the United States “in one way or another”.

The strategic position of Greenland and its rich mineral resources could benefit the USA. Furthermore, the island is located along the shortest route from Europe to North America, a vital way to the Washington alarm alarm system. However, the governments of Greenland and Denmark opposed this idea.

The Danish premier puts Frederiksen, reacting to the news of the visit, said that “it is something we take seriously”. The socialist leader said Copenhagen wants to cooperate with the United States, but that this cooperation must be based on the “fundamental rules of sovereignty”.