Virgin River 6: all the locations of the Netflix series

“Virgin River 6” is about to arrive on Netflix, the new season, consisting of 10 episodes, of the TV series created by Sue Tenney in 2019, a romantic drama starring Melinda Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a professional nurse, and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), owner of Jack’s Grill who has a difficult past and was in the Marines. The destinies of the latter intersect when the woman, who over time everyone comes to call Mel, finds herself in the small town of “Virgin River”, ending up becoming fond of its inhabitants and in particular of Jack. Here are all the locations of the Netflix TV series “Virgin River 6”.

Virgin River 6: the plot

After arriving in Virgin River, nurse Melinda Monroe sees her life intertwined with that of Jack Sheridan, the owner of the Jack’s Grill bar, and the other inhabitants of the town, to whom she soon becomes so fond that Mel decides to move permanently to that place that represents the new beginning she has been looking for for a long time. But what will happen in “Virgin River” season 6? We know that it will begin a few months after the events that occurred during the fifth year, with Mel trying to find out more about her biological father and together with Jack planning the wedding. Certainly, according to the official synopsis, there will be no shortage of surprising twists, nor an evolution regarding love triangles. And again, we will witness sweet marital dramas and secrets that will surface over the course of the 10 episodes of the series and will have to do with the past of Mel’s father, taking us back to the mysticism of Virgin River in the 70s.

Virgin River 6: all locations

Where was “Virgin River 6” filmed? Here are all the locations of the sixth season of the Netflix TV series, whose filming began on February 2, 2024 and ended on May 17.

The series was filmed in Canada, more specifically in Vancouver, British Columbia and surrounding areas, including Grouse Mountain and Snug Cove on Bowen Island (many fans will recognize the city library and other settings, along with the main streets and Artisan Lane ). The latter location has hosted the filming of various film productions over time, such as “Bird on a Wire”, the remake of “The Wicker Man” (Nicolas Cage) and “The Uninvited”. Much of the filming was then possible in Hollywood North, a place that has also hosted TV series such as “Riverdale”, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”, “Fringe” and “Supernatural”.

Mel’s house is one of the key locations in Virgin River and is home to the real-life caretaker of Murdo Frazer Park, on the North Shore of Vancouver in Canada. Doc Mullins’ medical office, where the protagonist works, is located in New Westminster, at number 122 First Street. The exterior scenes of Jack’s bar, however, were filmed at the Watershed Grill, located in Brackendale, 40 miles north of Vancouver. Furthermore, the images showing Page’s Food Truck were shot in the Burnaby Fraser Foreshore Park.

Other filming also took place at Deer Lake Park, where the home of Hope McCrea (Annette O’Toole), the mayor of “Virgin River,” is located. We also remember that among the locations there is also Hart House, a place that has picnic areas, and that the “Welcome to Virgin River” sign, present in the first episode of the series, was taken in a small town called Agassiz located in British Columbia, more precisely on Pioneer Avenue.

Virgin River 6: when it comes out

“Virgin River” season 6 will be available on Netflix starting December 19, 2024.