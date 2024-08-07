Virgin River 6: Plot, New Cast Members and Alleged Release Date

It was last November 30, 2023 when Netflix launched the last episodes of Virgin River 5, dedicated to Christmas that put an end to the fifth season of the romantic series with Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson. But what do we know, to date, about the continuation of this series that for years has enthralled the audience of the streaming platform with a sentimental story full of twists set in the quiet American town of Virgin River? Where are we with the filming of Virgin River 6 and when will it be released on Netflix. Now we reveal all the news about Virgin River 6, from the plot, to the state of production, to the release date, up to passing through the prequel of Virgin River recently announced by Netflix. But first, a little recap on the series.

The best romantic series on Netflix

Virgin River’s success, in numbers

Virgin River, based on the bestselling book series by Robyn Carr, can be considered one of Netflix’s biggest hits ever. Its fourth season received 227 million hours of viewing in the first 28 days of its debut, maintaining a first place position in the global top 10 for two weeks and remaining among the top ten most-watched series in the world for 10 weeks in more than 70 countries. The first part of the fifth season, however, confirmed the success of the series, obtaining an excellent result with 10,700,000 hours of total viewing and a constant presence for six weeks in the global top 10 of Netflix since its debut.

​Virgin River 5, part 1, the review

The plot of Virgin River and the reasons for its success

Created by Sue Tenney, Virgin River is a romantic drama that tells the story of a nurse, Mel (Breckenridge) who moves to the remote Californian town of Virgin River where she will rediscover a slower and more human life and will fall in love with Jack with whom she will begin a passionate relationship made, however, of ups and downs and many twists. What works best in this series is its welcoming, warm, provincial atmosphere that is colored by a love story with ups and downs and continuous twists that make the plot of this series dynamic and engaging. It was born as a romantic title but is enriched with crime and dramatic elements that give it a touch of depth that makes the difference.

Virgin River 5, Part 2, Everything You Need to Know About the Christmas Episodes

Virgin River 6: Renewal Date, Production Status and First Previews

Filming for the sixth season of Virgin River began on February 21, 2024 and ended on May 30, this year. The series is now in post-production.

Additionally, it has been teased that the new season of Virgin River could feature “new babies and new weddings in town as well as the return of some beloved characters from the past.” And that’s not all, because we also have the titles of all ten episodes, in no particular order:

Brothers & Sisters

Ghosts

Going Overboard

Hope Springs Eternal

I Climbed a Mountain and I Turned Around

Love Story

Prelude to a Kiss

The Big Day

The Broken Places

The Jury’s Out

Who’s in the cast of Virgin River 6

The following protagonists return in their recurring roles:

Alexandra Breckenridge: Melinda Monroe

Martin Henderson: Jack Sheridan

Zibby Allen: Brie

Sarah Dugdale:Lizzie

Marco Grazzini: Mike

Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey: Ricky

Lauren Hammersley: Charmaine Roberts

Benjamin HollingsworthDan Brady

Colin Lawrence: John “Preacher” Middleton

Tim MathesonDoc Mullins

Annette O’TooleHope McCrea

Lexa Doig: Paige Lassiter

Stacey Farber: Tara Anderson

Daniel Gillies: Mark

John Allen Nelson, introduced in episode 12 as Mel’s father, will have a larger role in season six.

The return of is also expected

Jenny Cooper

Dan Payne

Garfield Wilson

Eric Brecker

Andrew Zachar

Additionally, there are also four new faces in recurring roles. These are Gigi Neil (Return to Sender), Erin Kathleen Boyes (Miss Christmas), Rachel Drance (The Hardy Boys) and Ese Atawo (Supergirl).

Virgin River: The Prequel, What We Know So Far

Virgin River will have a prequel. Netflix, in fact, has confirmed the arrival of the first spin-off of the romantic series that will explore the love story between Mel’s parents, Sarah and Everett and that will have as showrunner the same as the main series, Patrick Sean. This prequel will be anticipated already in the sixth season of the main series that will show flashbacks of young Sarah and Everett, thus introducing us to what the protagonists of the first spin-off of Virgin River will be like and what we should expect from this prequel that will tell the story of the town in the 80s showing the young versions of most of the protagonists of Virgin River including Hope, Doc, Nick, Jo Ellen, Bert and Connie. The prequel of Virgin River will consist of 10 episodes.

When is Virgin River 6 coming out on Netflix

Virgin River 6 is expected to be released in 2025.