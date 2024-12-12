Season 6 of “Virgin River”, a TV series created by Sue Tenney in 2019, is ready to land on Netflix on December 19th and is a romantic drama based on the novels by Robyn Carr. The story features Melinda Monroe, a specialized nurse who moves from Los Angeles to a remote town in California and meets Jack Sheridan, the attractive owner of the Jack’s Grill bar, a former Marine with a difficult past. In particular, in the sixth season, which will resume a few months after the events that occurred in the fifth, we will see great twists and the evolution of some love triangles, but also marital dramas with a sweetish flavour, while secrets concerning Mel’s father come to light afloat. Let’s discover the complete cast of the Netflix series “Virgin River 6”.

Virgin River 6: the complete cast

Alexandra Breckenridge plays Melinda Monroe, a professional nurse whose life changes when she sets foot in the town that gives the title to the TV series and above all when her story intertwines with that of Jack, then becoming one: the two, in fact, in the fifth season, in addition to expecting a daughter of their own (they lose her due to a miscarriage), they plan the wedding which, according to the trailer, we should see in the new episodes. Alexandra Breckenridge is now known to the general public, but her debut in the world of television took place in 2000 with the teen drama “Dawson’s Creek”, although we have seen her in other equally famous productions, including “Charmed”, “Buffy Vampire Slayer,” “True Blood,” “American Horror Story” and “The Walking Dead.” Among the most recent TV series in which Breckenridge took part we remember “This Is Us”, where she played Sophie Inman, Kevin’s ex-wife in the present time. His first appearance on the big screen dates back to 2002 in the film “Orange County”, while his last appearance was in 2016 in “Fatal Seduction”.

Martin Henderson is the handsome Jack Sheridan, a man with a complex past who will enter Melinda’s life, completely turning it upside down and making her heart beat more than anyone else over the course of the episodes, going so far as to propose to her at the end of the fourth season, when he discovered he was the father of the little girl Mel was carrying. Martin Henderson began acting in film productions in 1999, when he joined the cast of “Kick”, and then continued his career on the big screen with films such as “The Ring” (in the role of the ex-boyfriend of Naomi Watts’ character) , “Devil’s Knot,” “Marriage and Prejudice” (the Bollywood version of Jane Austen’s novel), and “X: A Sexy Horror Story.” His debut on TV instead took place in 1988, at just 13 years old, with the TV series “Strangers”, and continued with some appearances in “Dr. House – Medical Division” and “Rake”, later landing a role of undoubted value in “Grey’s Anatomy” before becoming Jack Sheridan in “Virgin River”.

Lauren Hammersley is Charmaine Roberts, Jack Sheridan’s friend and ex-girlfriend, who finally became a mother in the second part of the fifth season of “Virgin River”. Her pregnancy, we remember, had alerted fans of the Mel-Jack couple, because Charmaine had made them believe that Jack was the father of the twins. Luckily, in the finale of the fourth season he told the whole truth to the two, even if who the real father of the children was was only discovered in the fifth. The actress began acting at the age of 12 in an advertisement for “Fantastic Sand Surprises”, and then worked as a photographer until she became a full-fledged actress thanks to the TV series “Mr. D.” in 2012, where she played Lisa Mason for eight seasons. In 2016 she played Adele in eight episodes of “Orphan Black”, while since 2019 she has been among the main characters of “Virgin River” and in 2023 she played Connie Boyle in “Sullivan’s Crossing”.

Colin Lawrence plays John “Preacher” Middleton from the first season of the TV series. The character is the cook at “Jack’s Bar”, owned by Sheridan, and is Jack’s comrade. The two men, in fact, had served together in the Marines. The gentle Preacher is close to Paige and does everything he can to protect his son Christopher. Colin Lawrence has appeared in numerous films – “Fantastic Four”, “Watchmen” and “Fifty Shades Darker” are among them – and TV series, such as “Riverdale”, where he played Coach Clayton, “Sentinel”, “X -Files”, “The L Word”, “Smallville” and “The Killing”.

Annette O’Toole plays Hope McCrea, the mayor of Virgin River who hardly minds her own business, even though her intentions are always good. Over time, Hope and Melinda become so close to each other that the latter begins to consider her as a maternal figure. Hope has a very close bond with her ex-husband Vernon “Doc” Mullins – played by Tim Matheson (vice president John Hoynes of “The West Wing”) – who is the town’s doctor and ends up marrying her again, although arguments have never been lacking between the two. Annette O’Toole, we remember, is known in particular for having given the face of Martha Kent, Clark Kent’s mother, in the well-known TV series “Smallville”.

Virgin River 6: the other characters from the TV series

In addition to the actors and characters already mentioned, the cast of “Virgin River 6” returns (or could return):