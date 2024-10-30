Vita da Carlo 3, the series with Carlo Verdone returns on Paramount+: the trailer and the plot

Life of Carlo returns to Paramount+ with a new season. The autobiographical series written, directed and starring Carlo Verdone, and produced by Luigi and Aurelio De Laurentiis, after the success of the first two seasons will continue its story on Paramount+ – which acquired the series after its first season aired on Prime Video – and will see Carlo Verdone in the role of the new artistic director of Sanremo. But let’s find out something more.

Vita da Carlo 3: the announcement of the third season

Life as Charles 3: the plot

The third season – written by Carlo Verdone with Pasquale Plastino and Luca Mastrogiovanni – will revolve around the musical world: Carlo Verdone is offered the artistic direction of the Sanremo Festival. His enormous musical culture makes Carlo the ideal person to give life to an event characterized by competence and entertainment, not to mention that he is undoubtedly among the most loved characters in the country. In that absurd hypothesis there is something that entices him. Music, together with cinema, has always been his greatest passion and, within himself, Carlo has the belief that he can organize an unforgettable Festival. The cast will boast brand new performers, as well as several legends of Italian music.

Life as Charles 3: the review

Vita da Carlo 3: who’s in the cast

In the cast, in addition to Carlo Verdone, there are also: Monica Guerritore, Stefania Rocca, Caterina De Angelis, Antonio Bannò, Filippo Contri, Maria Paiato, Stefano Ambrogi, Ema Stokholma, Maccio Capatonda, Gianna Nannini, Zucchero Fornaciari, Nino D’Angelo, Serena Dandini, Roberto D’Agostino, Francesco Motta, Lucio Corsi, Betty Senatore, Giovanni Esposito, Giada Benedetti, Pietro Ragusa, Demetra Bellina, Radu Murarasu, Gianluigi Molteni, Laurence Belgrave, Loredana Piedimonte, Aurora Sardo, Luca Guastini, Alex Badiglio, Gabriel Elia Salvotti, Leone Bonanni, Aida Flix Filella, Mascia Musy and others.

Life of Charles 3: when it comes out on Paramount+

The third season of the series will be available from Saturday 16 November exclusively on Paramount+.

Life of Carlo 3: the official trailer