Vita da Carlo, Verdone’s series on Paramount+ continues: the cast of the fourth season

The official announcement arrives. Filming has begun on the fourth season of Life as Carlothe series written, directed and starring Carlo Verdone and produced by Luigi and Aurelio De Laurentiis. Here are all the previews on the new chapter of the story of the ‘life’ of the Roman director and actor on Paramount+.

Life of Charles 4, Verdone’s announcement

Life of Charles 4, the cast

The actor and director Sergio Rubini joins the main cast of Life of Charles 4 as one of the protagonists alongside Carlo Verdone. The main cast of the fourth season will be composed of Monica Guerritore, Antonio Bannò, Caterina De Angelis, Filippo Contri, Claudia Potenza, Maria Paiato. Among the guest stars of this season there will be Francesca Fagnani, Enrico Mentana, Renzo Rosso, Giovanni Veronesi, Vera Gemma and Alvaro Vitali. The cast of the fourth season will also include Roberto Citran, Aida Flix, Alex Badiglio, Tommaso D'Agata, Giada Benedetti, Adele Cammarata, Irene Girotti, Mariacarla Casillo, Phaim Bhuiyan, Matteo Francomano, Pietro Paschini, Stefano Ambrogi, Pietro Ragusa, Riccardo Diana, Anna Pons Fendi, Giacomo Stallone, Anastasiia Kuzmina, Stefano Fabrizi, Chiara Bassermann, Corinne Jiga, Valentino Campitelli, Daniele Locci, Gloria Coco, Loredana Piedimonte, Maia Carbone, Roberto Cardone, Davide Bechini, Ernesto Fioretti, Alessio Gilardini, Nasima Akhter, Rishad Noorani, Albachiara Porcelli, Mauro Santopietro, Cinzia Susino, Leonardo Alberto Lutrari, Anthony Cordoba, Adriano Savina, Alessandro Settimj, Edoardo Tarquini, Junkai Zhou, Cesare Ceccolongo, Alessandro Fabiani, Leonardo Venturi, Gian Marco Fochetti, Luca Filippi, Francesco Cauzzi, Federica Bau', Mathilde Serre, Ludovica Bizzaglia, Enrichetta Ranieri Martinotti, Valentina Fois, Giulia Greco, Giulio Somazzi.

Life of Charles 4, the production

The series is produced by Luigi and Aurelio De Laurentiis and created by Carlo Verdone, Nicola Guaglianone and Menotti. Vita da Carlo is written by Carlo Verdone, Pasquale Plastino and Luca Mastrogiovanni and starring Carlo Verdone himself who directs it alternating with Valerio Vestoso.

Life of Charles 4, when it comes out on Paramount+

A release date has not yet been announced. Life of Charles 4 it could debut at the end of 2025 or 2026.