Vladimir, the new (spicy) Netflix miniseries: what it’s about and when it comes out

Based on the acclaimed novel by Julia May Jonas, a rather spicy new miniseries is about to arrive on Netflix. It’s called “Vladimir” and talks about seduction, erotic fantasies and forbidden desires. The protagonists? I’m Leo Woodall, actor of the beloved romantic series “One Day” and Rachel Weisz (The Mummy).

But let’s go into more detail to find out everything we can expect from this series and when it will be released on Netflix.

Vladimir: the plot

As her world begins to crumble, a passionate but reckless professor develops a dangerous fixation on her charming new colleague. Seduction and obsession collide in Vladimira provocative miniseries full of forbidden desires, sharp irony and charismatic, unpredictable characters. As lines blur and secrets begin to surface, the protagonist will risk everything to bring her most scandalous fantasies to life.

Vladimir: the cast

The two protagonists are Rachel Weisz (The Mummy, Constantine) and Leo Woodall (One Day).

Vladimir: when it comes out on Netflix

The miniseries “Vladimir” will be released on Netflix on March 5, 2026.