Volcans in the world: what do you know? Try the Geopop quiz too

In the world exist Thousands of volcanoes And some of these are known for their violent eruptions. But can you recognize them from a photograph and locate them precisely? To stimulate your curiosity and make you test your knowledge, we offer you a fun quiz with 4 images of these extraordinary volcanoes. Your job will be:

Identify the name of the volcano depicted in the image;

Place it correctly on a map, indicating the exact geographical position.

Attention: Slow the page slowly! Immediately after the quiz you will find the solutions with the name of the volcano and its correct geographical location.

Quiz solutions:

The first volcano is Kilimanjaro, an imposing quiescent stratovulcano in Tanzania, famous for being the highest mountain in Africa as well as the largest isolated mountain in the world, or not associated with mountain ranges. To follow we find another quiescent volcano, the Monte Fuji, An iconic and sacred volcano of Japan, whose perfect symmetry makes it a national symbol.

In third position, however, we return to the Bel Paese with Etna, located in Sicily, which is known above all for being the highest active volcano in Europe. The last one is the Mount St. Helens (or Monte Sant’Elena in Italian), located in the state of Washington, USA, sadly known for the devastating eruption of the 1980.

But why are there so many volcanoes in the world? To learn more, here is an ad hoc video on the subject: