Von der Leyen’s Europe restarts from the rearmament: “We do not exclude anything, not even subsidies for the defense”

A speech marked on the need for rearmament, where the large EU taboos are also appointed: from the Eurobonds to the stability pact, to public subsidies. Three months after the beginning of his second term, the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen traced today, Sunday 9 March, a balance of the first 100 days of his executive, underlining the progress carried out in the field of prosperity, security and democracy. During a press conference in Brussels, however, he reiterated the importance of strengthening common defense, placing the “rearm Europe” plan in the center of the European agenda.

“Nothing is excluded on defense”

“Nothing is excluded with regard to defense,” said Von der Leyen, answering a question about the event of introducing subsidies instead of loans for financing in the sector. However, he specified that the current priority is the implementation of the Rearm plan, which aims to relaunch the European defensive capacity and the single market. Only later, he added, can further proposals of the Member States be explored.

Von der Leyen recognized how, after the end of the Cold War, defense expenditure decreased significantly, leaving Europe with insufficient investment levels. To deal with this gap, the Commission proposed the “Rearm Europe” plan, the objective of which is to relaunch the defense industry through greater coordination between the Member States. He also announced that the 150 billion euro tool in loans to support the defense will be called “Safe”.

On the front of the budget rules, Von der Leyen clarified that the defense costs will enjoy a “proportionate and limited” national tax space in time, with a exclusion clause from the stability pact for four years. Instead, he did not refer to the German proposal of a longer exclusion for these investments, which would require a multi -year commitment to be effective.

Not only that, in the coming weeks, the president will convene a “security college”, which will include all European commissioners. “Almost all subjects can be of interest in terms of common defense,” he explained, citing examples of hybrid threats such as manipulation of migratory flows and the gas crisis caused by Russia four years ago. The college will meet more frequently than in the past and will receive regular updates from competent security services.

Relations with the US and the future of the Union

International level, Von der Leyen has confirmed that he had already had contacts with the president of the United States Donald Trump, re -elected for a second term. After an initial phone call and a joint participation in a G7 videoconference, the two leaders will meet again “when the right time”.

Looking forward, the Commission intends to continue on the path of economic growth and innovation, with the imminent announcement of a new package of simplifications for the defense industry and the launch of the Union for savings and investments.