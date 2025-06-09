Wagner leaves Mali, Russia strengthens its presence in Africa

Moscow wants to increase its military presence in Africa, filling the void left by European countries more and more which, especially in the Niger region, have been driven by local governments. “The presence of Russia in Africa is constantly growing and we intend to strengthen our all -round cooperation with African countries,” explained the spokesman for the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov.

“Even if the emphasis is on investments”, this cooperation also includes “sensitive areas related to defense and safety”, stressed Peskov. The announcement comes after the Russian paramilitary group Wagner has made official his departure from Mali.

Wagner retreat

The militia had released a video last Friday in which he claimed that he had completed his mission after more than three years of presence in the country, a presence never officially recognized by Bamako. “Our mission is accomplished. And let’s go home,” says a narrative voice in a widespread video on Wagner’s Telegram channels, in which the retreat from Mali and the complete absorption in the ranks of Africa Corps, the African body of the Russian Ministry of Defense is announced.

Wagner claims to have operated in support of the Malian armed forces (fame), with which he would “eliminate thousands of terrorists” and regained important cities such as Gao, Timbuktu, Anefis and Kidal.

The role in Mali

Mali transition authorities have never officially recognized Wagner’s presence on their territory, despite numerous testimonies and relations indicate close collaboration with the private military company. Bamako, who strengthened cooperation with Moscow by distancing the western partners, in particular from France, has so far only mentioned the presence of “Russian instructors”.

The collaboration between Wagner and the fame actually led to significant results, in particular in November 2023 with the reconquest of Kidal, a victory greeted by the leader of the military junta Assimi Goita. However, there were heavy defeats: in July 2024, Wagner lost several dozen men in a battle against the rebels of Jnim, the support group of Islam and Muslims, during an attempt to regain Tinzaouaténe, a city located in the north of the country, on the border with Algeria.

From Wagner to Africa Corps

Now Wagner’s contingents will be integrated into his successor, Africa Corps, another organization under the control of the Russian Ministry of Defense, have declared diplomatic and security sources to the FP. After the two state shots of 2020 and 2021 that led to power a junta led by General Assimi Goïta, Mali broke the alliance with the former French colonial power to turn militarily and politically to the Russia of Vladimir Putin, in particular by resorting to Wagner’s services.

Russia, in recent years, has made a spectacular movement towards its Asian, African and Arab partners after the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the introduction of heavy western penalties against the Russian economy as retaliation.

The return of Moscow

For several years Russia, who has been an important actor in Africa during the Soviet era, has been pushing its pawns, particularly in African countries, where Russian rhetoric against “neocolonialism” and favor of “a more fair world order” is finding the favor of African leaders.

Russia’s growing security role in some parts of the continent, including countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic and the Equatorial Guinea, is seen with concern from the West and took place at the expense above all in France and the United States.

The Russian Africa Corps was created with the support of the Russian Ministry of Defense after the founder of Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin and the commander Dmitry Utkin led a failed mutiny against the top of the Russian army in June 2023 and were killed two months later in a plane crash.