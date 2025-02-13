War in Ukraine, Crosetto: “A suicide send only European soldiers. Military expenditure to 3%? Almost everyone in agreement”

“Almost all countries agree to reach 3% with defense expenses.” From the top born in progress in Brussels, Minister Guido Crosetto illustrates the compromise that would have been found among the countries of the Atlantic alliance. Between the current objective of 2% and the requests to raise military spending to 5% by Donald Trump, the EU would stop in half. Also because for many, the Italian minister points out, “it would be impossible” to reach the target set by the US President. However, Crosetto points his feet on one thing. Washington cannot pretend that it is only the old continent who ensures Kiev: “Spacca the alliance would be the biggest gift to Putin. Send only European troops would be a suicide,” he explained.

Kallas: “Any agreement behind us won’t work”

Use Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has already clarified what Trump’s plan is for post-war Ukraine: nothing born, European peacekeeping missions and not even an American boot in the area. Trump’s activism with his call to Vladimir Putin and his future projects, the maximum EU charges have irritated. The high representative for foreign policy Kaja Kallas has become the spokesperson for these annoyances. “We should not remove anything from the table even before the negotiations have started. It is clear that any agreement concluded behind us will not work. You need Europeans, you need the Ukrainians,” he said on the sidelines of the NATO summit. The Ukrainian President Zelensky made her bank: “Ukraine will not accept any agreement reached between Moscow and Washington without being directly involved in the negotiation”. Zelensky also stressed that Europe must be at the negotiation table when the war will end.