Was the Turkish toilet to Turkish in Türkiye? The true story of the Water Bathroom

“Turkish toilet“It is a healthcare profession made up of a hole placed near the floor that is used in an crossed position its origins are very old and not, they are not Turkish. Not surprisingly, in English it is called squatting toilet (toilet from crouches), Hocktoilette In German, opposed to the “sitting toilet”, that is, toilets from sitting. By avoiding contact, the Turkish should be more hygienic than the toilet to which we are used to in the West. The “Turkish bath” is widespread in various countries of the worldespecially in Asia and Africa, but it is uncommon in Europe. The origins of the name must be traced in the fact that the Europeans rediscovered it in the modern age thanks to the Ottomana Turkish dynasty that between the fifteenth and eighteenth centuries conquered vast territories in Europe and in the North Africa.

What is the Turkish toilet

Turkish toilet is a healthcare Located at the level of the floor, consisting of a hole and, in general, by two platforms to rest the feet. To use it, you need to take the crouched position. The toilets can be made of various materials: porcelain, cast iron, and in general, they are equipped with one jack. It is considered more hygienic than the toilet because it has the advantage of limit the spread of infectionsinvolving the absence of contact between the person who uses it and the toilet itself. This feature is particularly useful in public bathrooms, used by a large number of people. To allow their use to elderly or disabilities, who cannot crouch, generally a chair with an ‘Opening on the session.

Because the Turkish toilet is called that

The “Turkish bath” has this name for the Europeans to know it thanks to Ottoman Turkswhich in the modern age already used it. Its origins, however, are lost in the mists of time and are a lot more ancient than the appearance of the Turkish peoples. Toilets of this kind existed, for example, even at the time of theRoman Empire. In the Middle Ages, however, in Europe the habit of using them and therefore, when the Europeans rediscovered them thanks to the Ottoman Turks, called them “to the Turkish” were lost: it was one of the “Turcherie “that is, the elements of Ottoman culture that were imitated in Europe or which, even without being imitated, aroused admiration in the Europeans. Among these, theattention to hygienetestified, among other things, by the spread of Hammam (Turkish baths) in the territories of the Empire.

The Ottoman Empire at maximum expansion. Credit: Chamboz



The toilet of the Ottomans, however, was different from today, because it was deprived of an element: it jackwhich has been added to all types of toilets, both “to the Turkish” and “seated”, only in the 1800s. The first projects were proposed already in the 16th century, but the actual junk was invented in the late 18th century in the United Kingdom and spread to Europe and other continents in the following century.

Where the Turkish toilet is widespread

In Italy we are not used to seeing many Turkish toilets, if not in public businesses, however they are widespread in numerous countries: in most of the Asian Statesincluding the two largest, India and China, as well as inAfrica subsaharanespecially in rural and less developed areas, and most of the Middle. In these territories, the Turkish toilet is often also present in private homes. The Turkish toilet is instead not widespread in Latin America and even less in West (Western Europe, North America, Oceania), being clearly outclassed by the toilet. The Turkish bath is used also in Türkiyebut no more than you do in the other Middle Eastern countries since, despite the name, it does not come from Türkiye.