We all repeat together: fascism and communism are not the same, neither Shoah and Gaza





For the day of Memoria 2025, we refresh the aforementioned to two categories of people (not necessarily distinct): those who say that Nazi -fascism and communism are the same, and those who, for a couple of years, instead have put on the same level L ‘Holocaust and the attacks of Israel to Gaza.

No, Nazifascism and communism are not comparable

Almost thirty years ago a volume called “The Black Book of Communism” came out: since then, whenever a nostalgic NaziScista feels a criticism of the Hitler and Mussolini regimes, he cites that book and the data contained in it to reply that “the” Communism is even worse than fascism because it has done more deaths. ”

And it is true, the communist inspiration regimes caused many more deaths than those caused by German Nazis and Italian fascists. But this does not mean at all that fascism and communism are the same, or even the second is worse than the first. And the reason is quite simple, if you have a minimum union of intelligence and intellectual honesty.

Because communism is a political ideology that aims to build “an egalitarian society characterized by the abolition of social classes and the public property of the means of production”, that is, aspire to a society in which we are all the same and in which the means of production I am not in the hands of private individuals who earn by exploiting the workers but in the hands of the state, controlled precisely by citizens.

Fascism, on the other hand, is a political movement born in Italy with Mussolini and which then spread to other countries, starting with Nazi Germany, and which aims to build a society in which racism, violence and abuse are founding values.

As Professor Alessandro Barbero also says, the Communist regimes were a tragic failure of history, because they did not have the least achieved what the fathers of this political philosophy described, namely Marx and Engels.

The fascist regimes, on the other hand, made exactly what they wanted from the beginning, namely wars, deportations, arrest and murder of opponents, and a hierarchical society in which dissent is not allowed.

If you are still confused, let’s try with a culinary metaphor: communism is a theoretically good dish (based on tastes, we would miss it), but those who followed the recipe has always combined disasters. Those who made fascism, on the other hand, followed the recipe perfectly and obtained the desired result, at least until the front dish was removed from him.

When someone right, to the government or at the bar (where it is more understandable, if nothing else), says that communism is worse than fascism, or that it does not professes anti -fascist because anti -fascism has been occupied by the communists who have made millions of Deaths in the USSR, China and elsewhere, he says these things for two reasons: because he is ignorant as a stone, or because he wants to hide his fascist sympathies behind a comparison capable of cheating only who, unfortunately, are ignorant as a stone.

No, the Holocaust and the attacks of Israel in Gaza are not the same thing

If on the right there is a lot of difficulty in recognizing the difference between communism and fascism, something similar occurs on the left when the Shoah does not discern from what Israel does in Gaza and against his enemies.

And then also in this case it is necessary to make it clear that not, the holocaust of the Second World War and what Israel is doing against Gaza, the Palestinians and those who consider enemy are not the same thing not even at all.

Because Hitler had all the Jews raked in Germany and other countries and in other countries invaded or, in the case of Italy, accomplices. While what Netanyahu is doing is a war against those who, on October 7, 2023, invaded their territory by killing over a thousand people and raping 250.

A war is by definition a bad thing, we all agree, but however extremely violent and ignominously harbinger of innocent victims is not the same as taking home millions of citizens based on their religion and condemning them to die in the concentration camps set up to exploit, test and eventually exterminate those who entered it.

If Israel rakes the Muslims who live in the Israeli territory and send them to die we could say that the comparison holds, but for how things are the Shoah and the war of Netanyahu against Hamas, despite all the mistakes, horrors, excesses and the dead Innocenti, they are not at all on the same level. And to take it out with the Israelis in general, if not even against every Jew who does not publicly and continually professed his condemnation for what happens in Palestine, does not honor the intelligence of those who compare the two exactly as for those who say that communism and fascism They are the same.