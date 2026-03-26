We are even obliged to agree with Daniela Santanchè

Culture

We are even obliged to agree with Daniela Santanchè

We are even obliged to agree with Daniela Santanchè

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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We are even obliged to agree with Daniela Santanchè
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