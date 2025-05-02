We are the playground of the world, but (in the end) we still count





The photo of the decade is the one that portrays Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky – in a short conciliait, just half an hour before the funeral of Pope Francis – sitting in front of each other on two wooden armchairs covered with red damask, brought quickly and fury by a diligent monsignor. A meeting organized to detail, from what has been leaked, by the French president Emmanuel Macron and the English premier Keir Starmer. A diplomatic turning point decided just twenty -four hours before Trump’s departure from Washington. The triptych of photos that documents the event tells the dynamics of the diplomatic operation: the first group photo, with Trump, Zelensky and European “willing” Macron and Starmer who speak to each other; The second photo portrays a monsignor that brings the two armchairs inside the Basilica; The third photo, the one that has already become famous within a day, shows Trump and Zelensky in conversation, in a confessor prossemic.

Giorgia is not there

And Giorgia Meloni? He was in the square, in the ranks of institutional personalities, in tailleur black trousers and sunglasses with his inseparable assistant Patrizia Scurti. Both in the dark about the San Pietro summit. Our prime minister – declined to male, as she likes and her inner circle of Atreju – knew nothing about it. Despite the lightning visit to Washington, just a couple of weeks ago, Meloni was totally excluded from the moves of European diplomacy. Indeed, his claim to organize a summit in Rome, in the wake of a smoky availability of Trump, manifested on the occasion of the Italian flash visit, was wrecked in front of the coldness of the European majority and Ursula von der Leyen. These responded with the flash comparison under the dome that also represents the tombstone on the possible summit of Rome, with Meloni as a mediator between the parties. Having caressed the Trumpian American leadership, with the bizarre bond with Elon Musk attached, did not reward our foreign policy. Ursula von der Leyen, Macron, Starmer, Pedro Sanchez and Donald Tusk’s Europe, don’t trust us. And in fact, just in these days the cold shower of Ursula von der Leyen has arrived, which has excluded that the Vertic US-Europe will be held in Rome. Having tried to be the conjunction bridge between Europe and the USA of Trump proved to be a pious illusion. It was a blunder. A crazy and bizarre claimed. Trump, as he was widely predictable, speaks to us with Europe, even without Meloni’s mediation.

More than anything else, our country is increasingly proscenium than the foreign policies of others. We are a nice postcard, with our ostentatious “made in Italy” (and yes, it is also the name of a ministry), the false myth of 80% of the world artistic heritage within our borders – hoax that is now great only among the over 60s who attend Facebook – and the claim to count something outside the European dimension. The result is that Giorgia Meloni is out of the photo of the decade on Vatican land. And hopefully it has understood that Italy, without European umbrella, is very little and does not have much specific weight in the international chessboard. Thinking about it, this sterile diplomatic hyperattivism of Meloni has been, more than anything else, made for the benefit of its electorate, tending to be an anti -European and intimately autarchic. In short, the foreign policy used by Prime Minister Meloni as an electoral propaganda tool.

Italy is the playground of the world

Our country is now reduced to physical place of historical events, meetings and negotiations that take place beyond the actual participation of our political ruling class. This, mostly, witnesses historical events as if it were a schoolgirl on a trip. We could be very well – and we are increasingly becoming – a luxurious open -air conference room, with the negligible appeal of finding enough sitting for our politicians and staff, who have to go to attend history and show – their friends and relatives – who have made it. In a jolt of extreme provincialism, made of selfies for social use.

Giorgia Meloni’s pressure in terms of relationships and international politics means that Italy appears almost a papal state, in which politics, after all, make it the popes. While political institutions and parties are populated by individuals tendentially egomaniacs and now dependent on the social system. Becoming avatar of themselves, they do not affect the real life of those who govern, but are at the mercy of the events that take place above their heads. After all, net of pervasive propaganda, who now poisons the public debate and the exact perception of events, the last two major leaders who have trod the tables of Italian politics and, at the same time, international – net of our President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella – are two exponents trained among the Jesuits. One was a religious Pope (Pope Francis), the other a secular Pope (Mario Draghi). The rest is a side dish that sometimes moves badly and does things out of place.

A ruling class of “Concierge”

And it makes this historical situation reflect: when history calls, Italy responds with a political ruling class not up to par. With a prime minister who played on too many tables – from Trump to Ursula von der Leyen, passing through Elon Musk – ending up not being credible in the eyes of the European “willing”. The rest is ideological confusion, between the peaceful and pro-putinian populism of the “No to European rearmament”, which goes from Salvini to Conte, passing through a good part of the Democratic Party and all of AVS and the tactic of small cabotage of the “moderate” Renzi-Calenda duo. With this ruling class – to which history can grant the most of the role of “concierge” – Italy can aim at most to be the Grand Hotel of international politics.