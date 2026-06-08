We flew a 10 million euro flight simulator. We’ll tell you about the experience

Have you ever thought about what happens before a pilot boards a plane with hundreds of passengers on board? We did, and to find out we went to see, and try, for ourselves.

In this video, Andrea sits at the controls of a Full Flight Simulator Level Dthe highest level of existing simulation, the real one, used by Air Dolomiti pilots for their training. At his side, an instructor commander guides him in realistic flight maneuvers: it is not a video game, it is the same machine on which professionals train every six months to learn to fly a specific aircraft model, in this case the Embraer 195, and to keep up to date.

But how real is it, exactly? The cabin is built with original airplane componentsthe flight data is provided directly by the aircraft manufacturer and under the structure there are hydraulic jacks that simulate vibrations, turbulence and movements. Such a device can be expensive over 10 million euros.

In the video we also explain how the training actually works: the instructors can set up breakdowns, extreme weather conditions, complex airport layouts. Pilots are rated on nine skillsranging from pure flying technique to stress management, teamwork and decision-making. Every six months, pilots spend two consecutive days in the simulator: first the exam, then targeted training on room for improvement.

This is where flight safety is really built. Watch the video to find out how Andrea fared at the controls!