We know when Nobody Wants This 2 will come out: the date and other spoilers

Are you ready for the return to Netflix of one of the most loved romantic series of recent years? We are talking about Nobody Wants This, the romantic comedy for Millennials who depopulated on the streaming platform after his debut last September 2024. A love story told with irony, lightness but also a refreshing dose of realism that literally conquered everyone. The protagonists two iconic actors of the small screen, Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. But when will the second season of Nobody Wants This come out? And what do we know so far on the continuous of this story? Here are the very first news on Nobody Wants This 2.

Nobody Wants This 2: Finished shooting and new members in the cast

There are news on the return of Nobody Wants This 2. After the renewal just two weeks after the debut of the series, this Rom-com is ready to return with new highly anticipated episodes. The filming of the new episodes, in fact, ended on May 12 after starting on March 3. What should we expect from the second chapter of this series? Several new entries in the cast, twists and many life lessons and, above all, of love.

Nobody Wants This: the review

Nobody Wants This 2: New entries in the cast

Among the certain novelties of the cast of Nobody Wants This 2 are Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl) as well as wife in Adam Brody’s real life but also Miles Fowler (A Man on the Inside). Who will interpret? Perhaps the new love interests of the protagonists? We will see.

Nobody Wants This 2: the titles of the episodes

In random order, the titles of the new episodes of Nobody Wants This 2:

To Better Rabbi

Anything Can Happen

Dinner Party

Leave It at the Tree

The Taker

The Unethical Therapist

Valentine’s Day

When you know, you know

Nobody Wants This 2: When it comes out on Netflix

Nobody Wants This 2 will be released in October 2025. Specifically on October 23rd.