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Culture

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Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The Chicago Spire is Calatrava’s 610 m skyscraper never built: 2 towers will be built in its place
We no longer have friends and AIs take advantage of this
The psychology of miscarriages of justice: How cognitive biases can cause an innocent person to be convicted