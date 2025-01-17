We owe our obsession with TV series to David Lynch

Culture

We owe our obsession with TV series to David Lynch

We owe our obsession with TV series to David Lynch

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
We owe our obsession with TV series to David Lynch
What are “poisonous green books”, where are they found and why can they contain arsenic
NASA satellites captured a “ghost island” in the Caspian Sea: where it formed and why