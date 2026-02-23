We saw the dress rehearsals of Sanremo: Serena Brancale unreachable. Roar for Sal Da Vinci, catchphrase Ditonellapiaga





We’re here now. The 76th edition of the Sanremo Festival is about to begin. Today, February 23rd, general rehearsals took place from around 2.30pm and journalists were able to attend. We from uisjournal.com were also there and here we tell you how it went. In general the feeling is that there is no favorite song. The general average level is sufficient: no (or almost) memorable songs, but not even totally insignificant songs. Each singer does their own thing and gives the listener exactly what they expect. To be clear: Tommaso Paradiso is Tommaso Paradiso, Arisa is Arisa and so on. There are some exceptions and they should be highlighted.

Who deserves the podium: Serena Brancale is perfect, Levante excites, Sal Da Vinci makes you dance

Starting with the best: who deserves to be in the top 5? First of all Serena Brancale. His performance shook the stage of the Ariston Theater. “Qui con me” is the title of the song which, there is no doubt, deserves at least the podium of this edition. Serena Brancale enters the theater dressed in white. The emotion is palpable. Sing a letter to the mother who is no longer here. Nothing is missing: the lyrics, the melody, some soul references (among Serena Brancale’s characteristic traits) and a continuous crescendo until the thrilling finale. It’s all there. At the end he cries. And on the other hand it is impossible not to be moved.

As for Sal Da Vinci. The style is that of “Rossetto e Caffè” – the hit released in 2024 – and therefore, as anticipated, Sal Da Vinci does Sal Da Vinci. And he does it well. A true gentleman of the show (go and read his biography, don’t limit yourself to the viral catchphrase on social media). Suffice it to say that, while he sings his “Forever yes”, the microphone stops working but he continues with the same identical intensity. At the end of the performance, there is a big round of applause. The audience literally went crazy for him.

On the catchphrase side, there is Ditonellapiaga which could reveal big surprises. With her, a dance troupe completes a captivating performance. Elegant and pungent at the same time. “How annoying!” it might get in your head and never come out.

Fedez and Marco Masini also did well. By now the harmony between the two is evident and the idea of ​​participating in the Festival together is a winning one. A beautiful song – “Male necessary” – in which the two voices blend perfectly. Masini’s stamp is the real added value.

Finally Levante. The Sicilian singer-songwriter presents her more intimate side for a classy, ​​tiptoeing, sober song. Good. It brings you back to the essentials, with the voice at the center of everything. In the age in which we fill ourselves with frills, choreographies, accessories, “Sei tu” seems like a rare pearl.

Well done Raf, Paradiso and Fulminacci. Arisa “could have given more”

Other artists in the competition did well (but without any big surprises). For example Arisa and her “Magical Fairytale”. If you are expecting “The Night” you will be disappointed. Of course, with his voice he could sing anything, but for the Ariston stage we would have expected better. To quote one of your songs from Sanremo, dear Arisa, “you could have given more”.

Also enjoyable was Mara Sattei and her “The things you don’t know about me” dedicated to her future husband Alessandro. His is a typically Sanremo song. The performance is also flawless. Tredici Pietro is also well done who puts all of himself into singing “Uomo che cade”. Initially he seems rather agitated, he breathes deeply to concentrate. Then it melts.

Raf and Tommaso Paradiso don’t disappoint either. With “Now and Forever” and “The Romantics” respectively. They both sing about love. Both do it with their typical style that fans will appreciate.

Patty Pravo is not discussed, it is loved

Well done too Fulminacci, who returns to Sanremo (when he participated there was the pandemic) with a beautiful song entitled “Stupida Sfortuna”. The same goes for Dargen D’Amico and his “AI AI” (but it’s not as good as “Dove si balla”). Ermal Meta has a nice lyric, with reference to the war (but the melody leaves something to be desired). Michele Bravi also did well, “he makes an impression”. And then a bunch of songs that – honestly – don’t hit. Finally Patty Pravo and her “Opera”. But Patty Pravo is out of the race. You don’t argue with her, you love her.