We take you to the "Disney Italia Showcase": all the news coming on the platform

For the first time The Walt Disney Company Italy presented Disney Italy Showcase in Milan. Among the novelties, the Italian voices of the new Disney film and Pixar Elio were revealed during the event, which will be released in Italian theaters on June 18, 2025: Andrea Fratoni (Elio), Alexander Gusev (Glordon), Alessandra Mastronardi (Voice of Olga Solís, Aunt Di Elio), Adriano Giannini (voice of Lord Gron), Lucio Corsi (voice of the ambassador Tegmen) and Neri Marcorè (item of the user’s universal manual).

Following, the judges of Italia’s Got Talent: Mara Maionchi, Frank Matano, Elettra Lamborghini and the new entry of this year came to stage Alessandro Cattelan, together with the Fay of The Jackal, one of the two conductors of the show (paired with Aurora Leone). The Walt Disney Company Italia has announced that the final of Italia’s Got Talent, the successful talent show produced by Fremantle Italia, will be broadcast live on Disney+ on 31 October, the first time in Italy for a entertainment show. The new edition of Italia’s Got Talent will debut on September 5 exclusively on the Streaming platform, with a new episode available every week.

Finally, the director Paolo Genovese, the actors Pilar Fogliati, Edoardo Leo and Vittoria Puccini, were crazy for the film. The Walt Disney Company Italia has in fact announced that the most viewed Italian comedy of the season at the cinema will debut on June 6 on Disney+. He is madly a brilliant and romantic story with a stellar cast. In the center, a first appointment and everything that crosses our mind when love knocks on the door. Between tight dialogues and hilarious moments, the film makes us enter the thoughts of the two protagonists, revealing, with irony, the mechanisms that guide our choices. The film is a Lotus Production production, a Leone Film Group company, with Rai Cinema, in collaboration with Disney+ in association with Deputy Pictures.

During the event, space was given to one of the largest, recent news of the Disney+platform: from next season, in fact, the streaming platform will be the home of the UEFA Women’s Champions League in Europe, giving spectators the opportunity to look at each game live without additional costs. The announcement comes after the signing of a five -year agreement with which The Walt Disney Company has obtained the direct transmission rights of the competition from 2025/26 to 2029/30. The coverage on Disney+, the only platform where fans will be able to follow all the matches of the live competition, will begin in October 2025, starting a new era of the UEFA Women’s Champions League with the introduction of the format that includes a championship phase with 18 teams. All 75 competitions of the competition, from the championship phase until the 2026 final at Oslo Ullevaal Stadion, will be broadcast live on Disney+, offering the public even more enthusiasm, unpredictability and great meetings.