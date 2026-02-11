We were all Dawson Leery

Culture

We were all Dawson Leery

We were all Dawson Leery

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
We were all Dawson Leery
"Shoe"the official trailer of the new series with Nicole Kidman from the books by Patricia Cornwell
In Italy there is a problem between supply and demand for STEM skills: only 28% of students are enrolled