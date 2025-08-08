"We will take Gaza without checking it" and other fairy tales without happy ending

“We will take Gaza without controlling it” and other fairy tales without happy ending





In a sophistic balance of those who made it a Estimated leader For the conservative and cultured elites from all over the world, no matter how dirty hands and consciousness has, Netanyahu on the day of the war cabinet gathered on August 7, 2025 announces for Gaza a future toy for Gaza, but at least easily understandable, as long as he did not have a thick colors of bad faith on eyes and ears.

The military action will go further level, aiming at a total control of the Israeli army on the strip, the “shift” of one million people from Gaza City inside the gigantic refugee camps in which, under the control of the same army, humanitarian aid will be distributed. The stated goal is to always: “Sradicate Hamas”. If this happens, and the Palestinians will deport the weapons and declare to give up the irrealizable-yesterday, and today and for a long and lasting future-ambition to destroy Israel, then Israel will accept not to maintain military control over the Gaza Strip, and will let themselves be governed with an Arab-Palestinian authority: that it cannot be that of Hamas. Explains everything, in a nutshell, to Fox News Dear to Donald Trump, of course, underlining every three sentences that does everything even, if not above all, to free Gaza and his people from Hamas’ yoke.

Let’s try to translate Netanyahu’s words into the event of the future. Obviously, in fact, it is a hypothesis, because nobody knows the future and the predictive skills of the world have often shown themselves to be fallacious, even in this era that we believed provided with effective models. Winning the resistance of the army and its leaders, put under a shot by the propaganda led by the Cavalleggeri dei Family, Netanyahu has therefore imposed a further increase in military pressure on Gaza. An invasion on a larger scale, with further expenditure of economic efforts and human lives. Certainly expanding further The slaughter of the people of Gaza But also, of course, with an increase in risks for Israeli military. The promise of the “temporary” of this “new” action was obviously necessary to avoid a blatant mutiny by the Israeli armed forces, but also of the society of a country split in two, in three, or in many more pieces, and on the cracks of which the tiredness of the war and the increasingly less timid judgments of the world begin to act like a lever that spread the wound in the chasm, instead of suturing it.

It is precisely here, on this fragile fault, that Netanyahu is played with little credibility the most painful and cynical card, that of the last hostages and their corpses, declaring the incredible: that this new and deeper offensive has the objective of their liberation.

Israeli cynicism

That of the Israeli premier is a cynicism – it must be remembered, once again – who pairs with that of Hamas, who kidnapped them, has reduced them to skeletons and showed them in a worldly by violating every rule of international law and humanity, continually raising the mail because he knows that the latter bodies are the last piece of inhuman exchange heritage. That in Hamas does not matter the human life of the kidnapped and the Gazawi is quite evident: but in good faith, who can think, at this point of the story, who are more interested in those who govern his country from Jerusalem? The families of the kidnapped and many of the surviving kidnappers who in fact protest against the war relaunch of Netanyahu, read as a death sentence for the Dead Man Walking who dug the pit in the hands of their torturers in the catacombs of Gaza, do not think so.

Thousands of people will die

As this new offensive will end, nobody can know, but in the crystal sphere of the past some future we can imagine. Many thousands of other people will die. Still, and again. Hamas will perhaps be demolished as an organization, but will not be weakened in its deepest strength, the one that arises from the anger that becomes an idea and then action. The Gazawi, exhausted, probably revoke confidence in those who governed them in the last eighteen years, but why should they give up hating and dreaming to see the state that has razed their homes destroyed, killed children and mothers, hungry, bombed and scattered salt? Of course, as many write, Netanyahu will not “annex” Gaza: and of course. Also because, by annoying it, the survivors should make citizens of Israel, which is exactly the opposite of what he wants, of what he does politics. So what will happen in detail we will see it, but having two cents to bet we would say that the military operation and its aftermath will last long enough to make the Netanyahu government last until the end of the legislature, autumn 2026. It will not be possible to dismantle this “temporary” occupation first and after, who knows if the Palestinians will put their heads in place. What will be proof that “Hamas is gone”, and who will certify it, if not Bibi himself, or another Israeli government, torn and pressed by rabbies, fears and propaganda? Of course, there are those who cultivate abominable dreams of greatness, and continue to dream of a large Israel from the river to the sea, which implies, at the best of the hypotheses, to expel all the Palestinians, and it is also to the government: “But they left minor, not that is me!” Netanyahu always specifies. To tell the truth, Yair Netanyahu also writes it, as a manifesto, In his profile on X. But he is my son, he would say, it’s not me.