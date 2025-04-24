Weber will remain at the helm of the European People’s Party

Manfred Weber will still be at the head of the European Popolar Party. The German, outgoing president and leader of the group to the European Parliament, is the only candidate for the guidance of political formation that brings together the European democratic forces and which is also part of Forza Italia.

Despite the controversies for the turn to the right that is imprinting to the party to the European Parliament, where he has allied himself several times both with the conservatives and reformists whose brothers of Italy by Giorgia Meloni and with the patriots for the Europe of Viktor Orban and Matteo Salvini, nobody applied against him, thus making his reconfirmation as president. The official investiture will take place at the Valencia congress to be held on 29 and 30 April.

European populars claim the birth of the majority with Meloni’s right

The vice -presidents

The only challenge will be the one between 12 candidates for 10 seats by Vice President. The Italian vice -premier Antonio Tajani, the Finnish premier Petter Orpo, the Foreign Minister of Portugal Paulo Rangel, the Croatian Dubravka Šuica, European commissioner, the Belgian Wouter Bake, the Austrian Magnus Brunner, commissioner for internal affairs, Bulgarian Mariya Gabriel, Polish Andrzej Halicki, the Minister of Finance of the Finance. Greece, Kostis Hatzidakis, the German David McAllister, the Irish Mairead McGuinness and the Romanian Siegfried Mureread.

Weber has armored the rest of the party leadership, choosing the Spanish Dolors Montserrat as General Secretary of the PPE, the French François Bellamy as a treasurer and the Belgian Tom Vandenkendelaere as his chief toilet.