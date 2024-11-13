Wednesday 2: Lady Gaga is in the cast

Lady Gaga is officially in the cast of Wednesday 2. Confirmation arrives of a piece of news that has been in the air for a while, since Gaga’s version of her song “Bloody Mary” in 2011, taken from the album “Bord This Way,” went viral on TikTok thanks to Jenna Ortega’s iconic dance. And even the pop star and actress herself had admitted that she wanted to be part of this very popular Netflix series. And now her wish has come true and, so, after playing Harley Quinn in Joker 2, Lady Gaga will also star in Wednesday 2 even if the details of her character are still unknown.

Filming of Wednesday 2 began in April 2024 and after the success of the first season with more than 250 million views, which remained at the top of Netflix’s Global Top 10 for 20 weeks and entered the Top 10 of 93 countries, the series created and directed by the brilliant mind of Tim Burton will return to Netflix very soon. But when?

Here are the latest news.

Wednesday 2: the video announcement with the new entries of the cast

The video announcement of the renewal of Wednesday 2 last January 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Italia (@netflixit)

Wednesday 2: the complete cast

Jenna Ortega takes on the iconic role of Wednesday Addams, alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán and Isaac Ordonez in the roles of Morticia, Gomez and Pugsley Addams respectively.

Among the new additions to the cast of the second season we see the entry of Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski, Boardwalk Empire – Empire of Crime) and the participation of Christopher Lloyd (The Addams Family, Back to the Future) as a guest star of the series.

New additions also include Billie Piper (Scoop, I Hate Suzie), Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill, Lord of Misrule), Owen Painter (The Little Things in Life, The Handmaid’s Tale) and Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Park Avenue), alongside Joanna Lumley (Fool Me Once, Absolutely Fabulous), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld, Crash), Frances O’Connor (The Missing, The Twelve), Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method, Somebody I Used to Know), Heather Matarazzo (Pretty Princess, Scream) and Joonas Suotamo.

In the second season on Wednesday there will also be an appearance by Lady Gaga.

​Who are all the new characters of Wednesday 2

Wednesday’s plot and what to expect from season two

The series Wednesday is a mystery with investigative and supernatural tones that retraces Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy, describing her attempts to control her paranormal powers, to foil a monstrous series of murders that terrorize the local community and to solve the mystery that involved his parents 25 years earlier… all while exploring new and complicated relationships at Nevermore. Wednesday 2as announced by its protagonist herself, will be a much darker and less “romantic” series than the first season and we will see an increasingly confident Wednesday Addams dealing with new monsters to stop, internal and otherwise.

How the first season ended on Wednesday

Wednesday 2: Jenna Ortega’s statements at the 2024 Emmys

On the red carpet of the 2024 Emmy Awards, Jenna Ortega, nominated for best actress in a comedy series for her role in Wednesdaycould only be bombarded with questions about Wednesday 2nd and so it was. The American actress, in fact, took the opportunity to reveal some little news about the second season of Wednesdaycurrently being filmed. Responding to questions from E!, Jenna Ortega specified that the series will take on increasingly darker nuances, becoming a true horror series and less of a teen drama like its first season. And not only will the series embrace the horror genre but there will also be a lot more action.

“The things in Wednesday 2 they will be much bigger and the series will be action-packed. Each episode, in fact, will be a little more like a film”, added Ortega who will also be executive producer in the next season of the series. And love? Well the romantic sphere will be completely left out of the new episodes of Wednesday, as already mentioned previously.

Jenna Ortega becomes producer on Wednesday 2

In Wednesday 2Jenna Ortega will have much more say than in the first season as the actress has been promoted to producer of the series in which she is the protagonist. Ortega, in fact, in chapter two of Wednesday she will also be executive producer as well as actress, a new role that is already causing a lot of talk especially after the controversy that arose due to her wanting to change the script of the first season of Wednesday even going against the authors of the series. By becoming a producer, Ortega will have more control of the script and also of her character.

Wednesday 2, the cast’s comment on fan theories

Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan and Joy Sunday discuss the most fascinating theories about the second season of Wednesday on the occasion of the Netflix Tudum event.

When Wednesday 2 comes out on Netflix

Wednesday 2 could arrive on Netflix in late 2025 or early 2026.

Wednesday’s review