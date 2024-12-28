Welcome to the Camorra’s Christmas show: who authorized Tony Colombo to sing?





In an Italy that seems to lose fragments of its dignity every day, the episode that occurred on December 23rd in the prison of Aryan Irpino it shocks the conscience and leaves one perplexed. Tony Columbusthe controversial neo-melodic singer detained for external competition in a mafia association, held a short performance inside the penitentiary facility, two days before Christmas. An event that not only was not officially authorized, but which sparked heated controversy after the publication of the images on his social profiles.

Despite the attempt to quickly remove them, the photos have already made the rounds on the web, sparking indignation and questions: who allowed this performance? How can a place of detention transform, however briefly, into a stage for a prisoner accused of such serious crimes?

A legal case that speaks for itself

Tony Colombo and his wife, Tina Rispoliwere arrested in October 2023 as part of an operation against the Di Lauro clan, one of the most deeply rooted Camorra organizations in Naples. The accusation is very serious: having contributed to financing the clan’s activities, with operations that ranged from legal investments to illicit maneuvers.

After the rejection of the appeal to the Supreme Court in March 2024, Colombo and Rispoli now await a final sentence, with the Public Prosecutor requesting nine years of imprisonment. What happened to Ariano Irpino represents a sensational flaw in the Italian penitentiary system, as well as a difficult figure to digest.

A shameful case of advertising in prison

The intervention of Francis Emilio Borrellideputy of the Green-Left Alliance, was immediate: “Let’s remember that Colombo is a prisoner, not a touring artist.” A phrase that summarizes the absurdity of the story and underlines the risk that prison, instead of being a place of atonement and justice, becomes a media platform for the return to the scene of figures who, calling them “ambiguous”, is an understatement.

Borrelli rightly asked for clarification on responsibilities: who authorized the performance? How was it possible to take photographs in a structure that should guarantee maximum control?

These questions are just the tip of the iceberg. The episode highlights a broader problem: the increasingly precarious balance between the rigor of justice and the benefits granted to individuals close to the Camorra. In a penitentiary system already under pressure due to structural and organizational deficiencies, the Tony Colombo affair represents a dangerous short circuit.

Italian prisons cannot become sets for selfies or performances, nor tools to keep alive the popularity of famous inmates. Any concession of this type undermines the fundamental principles of justice and fuels a climate of media impunity, where even an accusation of affiliation with the System can turn into an opportunity for visibility. And all of this, however pathetic and demented, is unacceptable.

The discordant note of a terrible singer

While we await developments and explanations, one thing is certain: this affair cannot be dismissed as a simple “accident”. It is necessary to investigate thoroughly to identify who authorized – or tolerated – the incident and take rigorous measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

Too often Italy fills its mouth with words like “democracy” and “transparency”, but prison cannot and must not become the stage of the System. If this were to happen, it would not only be justice that would be lost, but the entire credibility of the institutions. A credibility that now seems to have been lost for some time. Or, perhaps, it would be more correct to define it as yet another false note from a terrible singer.