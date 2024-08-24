What Are ARM Processors and How They Can Change the Laptop Market

The processors ARMor chips built on the architecture ARM (Advanced RISC Machine), are distinguished by their energy efficiency and their design oriented towards the reduction of instructions, due to the adoption of the architecture RISC (Reduced Instruction Set Computing). Unlike processors x86traditionally used in PCs and laptops, which use an architecture CISC (Complex Instruction Set Computing), ARM processors run a simpler and more optimized set of instructions, allowing for faster processing and lower power consumption than chips based on x86 architecture. These peculiarities make ARM processors ideal for optimally running battery-powered devices (they are very popular in smartphones and tablets, have been mounted in Apple laptops for a few years and are also becoming widespread in Windows laptops) by balancing power consumption and performance.

How ARM Processors Work: Differences from x86

To go into more detail about the How ARM processors worklet’s take a closer look at some of the latter’s peculiarities.

Since ARM processors are inspired by the RISC architecture, they use a reduced and highly optimized instruction set, which means they can perform more operations in fewer clock cycles (this term refers to a unit of time during which a processor can execute instructions) compared to processors based on CISC architecture, the latter characterized by a broader set of instructions that, within a single operation, manage more complex activities. To put it simply, therefore, the adoption of the RISC architecture by ARM processors allows for less energy consumption and a reduction in the heat generated, making ARM processors ideal for portable mobile devices, such as laptops.

Furthermore, thanks to their design, ARM processors are extremely energy efficientan aspect that is sometimes critical in the laptop sector where a high-performance laptop usually does not have particularly “regular” power management, especially when carrying out complex operations that have to do with video editing, photo editing or software development.

Another positive feature of the ARM architecture is its High customizationwhich allows manufacturers to design chips that are “tailor-made” for their needs. ARM chips, in fact, are designed by ARM Holdings and then licensed to various manufacturers, such as Qualcomm (famous for its Snapdragon chips) and Apple (which since 2020 has been marketing desktop devices equipped with Apple Silicon chips).

How ARM Chips Can Change the Laptop Market

The spread of SoC (System-On-a-Chip) ARM could change the laptop market in the next few yearsbringing ever-better laptops to the shelves of electronics stores, equipped with the following features.

Better energy management: As mentioned, laptops with ARM processors, such as Apple’s M series, offer significantly longer battery life than “traditional” laptops with x86 processors without sacrificing performance. This is a crucial advantage for users who need mobility and a device that can last a full day without needing to be recharged.

Better thermal efficiency: Optimal energy management also brings with it other more than positive side effects, including good thermal efficiency, which allows for thin and light laptops that do not require bulky cooling systems to maintain temperatures at an optimal level. This is clearly reflected in the design and portability of the devices.

Optimal energy management also brings with it other more than positive side effects, including good thermal efficiency, which allows for thin and light laptops that do not require bulky cooling systems to maintain temperatures at an optimal level. This is clearly reflected in the design and portability of the devices. Excellent graphics performance: By integrating multiple components into a single chip, ARM laptops stand out for their excellent graphics performance and support for advanced artificial intelligence functions.

It must be said, however, that the hardware development of new systems and devices based on ARM architecture will also need to be followed by good support from developers. If the latter do not optimize their software for ARM SoCs, in fact, these may not be compatible at all with laptops that integrate an architecture other than the “classic” x86.