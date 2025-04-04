What are Omega-6s? That’s what foods are found and what the benefits are

The Omega-6 They are a family of essential polyunsaturated fatty acids, present in vegetable oils, dried fruit, seeds and animal products. Omega-6s contribute to cardiovascular, immune and skin health, promoting the synthesis of fundamental ceramids for the skin. The main Omega-6 is thelinoleic acid (La), which can turn into arachidonic acid (AA), important for cell membranes and biochemical reporting. Other omega-6s, such as the GLA, follow different metabolic streets with possible distinct effects. Although they think that inflammation increases, some scientific studies deny this theory. The guidelines recommend a 5-10% contribution of daily energy. However, the balance with Omega-3 is crucial to prevent chronic diseases.

What are the Omega-6s and what are the main ones

Omega-6, exactly like the omega-3, are polyunsaturated fatty acids, long chains consisting of carbon and hydrogen where there are double bonds between the atoms, the so-called unsaturation. The main difference between the two lies in the position of the first double bond: in the Omega-3 it is located on the third carbon starting from the end of the chain, while in the Omega-6 it is located on the sixth.

Omega-6s are widespread in food (and thank goodness, since they are essential And our body is unable to synthesize them). We find them in vegetable oils such as those of sunflower or corn, in dried fruit, in seeds and in animal products such as meat, eggs and dairy products.

The main representative of this family is thelinoleic acid (La), consisting of 18 carbon atoms and present in many vegetable oils, in dried fruit and seeds. Once ingested, the la can be converted into other omega-6 fatty acids, such as thearachidonic acid (AA), which plays a fundamental role in different physiological processes, such as the function of cell membranes and the production of signal molecules. In addition to the arachidonic acid (AA), other members of the Omega-6 family include the‘gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), which is less known because it is in less common foods, such as theEvil oil and of boostinstead of in the classic large -consumer vegetable oils. In addition, its metabolism follows a particular road: instead of transforming itself directly into arachidonic acid, it is converted into acid diomo-gamma-linoleico (DGLA), a fatty acid that can then give rise to different bioactive molecules. Precisely for this alternative metabolic path, the GLA is often designed for its possible distinct effects compared to the other Omega-6s. In short, if linoleic acid and arachidonic acid are the star Of the family, GLA and DGLA remain a bit in the shade, but they are not less important for this.

The effects of the omega-6s, between truth and false myths

Given their structural affinity with Omega-3, it is natural to think that Omega-6s share with them the same physiological functions. This theory is confirmed by numerous studies, for example theEfsa (European Food Safety Agency) has released healthy claims regarding Linoleic acid: this molecule helps to maintain normal lipid levels in the blood, promotes the health of the heart and arteries and supports the immune system. In addition, Linoleic acid is also important to keep the skin in good health: the outermost layer of the epidermis, defined Horny layer, It works a bit like a brick wall. The bricks are the corneocytesthe dead cells that form a protective barrier, while the cement that keeps them united is composed of a mixture of lipids, including cholesterol, fatty acids and above all ceramids. The ceramids are fundamental lipid molecules for the structure of the skin, and here linoleic acid comes into play: this fatty acid is an essential precursor for the synthesis of some specific ceramids. If the levels of linoleic acid are insufficient, the skin produces lower quality ceramids, less effective in retaining hydration and protecting from external agents. The result? A wall More fragile, which lets too much water pass (favoring dehydration) and which becomes more vulnerable to irritation and desquamations.

One of the most heated debates on Omega-6 is their alleged role in the increase in inflammation. This is because arachidonic acid is the precursor of prostaglandinwhich are physiological mediators in inflammatory processes. This topic is still subject to studies, as confirmed by researchers of Department of Food Sciences and Human Nutrition of the University of Illinois

How to adjust the hiring of Omega-6 and Omega-3

According to the Larn (Guidelines for the reference assumption of nutrients and energy for the Italian population) developed by Sinu (Italian Human Nutrition Company) Omega-6s must represent 5% -10% of the total daily energy supply.

Scientific literature underlines the importance of maintaining a adequate balance between the hiring of Omega-6 and Omega-3 To promote health and prevent chronic diseases. For example, studies carried out in the 70s on populations that have a balanced relationship between these two classes of molecules, such as the Inuit of Greenland, have confirmed that they tend to have lower rates of cardiovascular diseases. In the modern western diet, the consumption of Omega-6 is often much higher than that of the Omega-3s, with a ratio that can go up to 20: 1, while the values ​​considered optimal are for example 4: 1 or lower. This does not mean that we must demonize the omega-6s, which remain essential for our body, but rather to better balance the contribution by increasing the consumption of sources of omega-3, such as fat fish, algae, flax seeds and walnuts.