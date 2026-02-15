What are particle accelerators used for: all the main uses

Particle accelerator



When we hear about particle acceleratorswe often think of CERN in Geneva and the discovery of the Higgs boson. In reality these machines are not only used to reveal the secrets of the Universe: they are versatile tools which have a direct impact on our daily lives. Come on cultural heritage at the cancer treatmentfrom the microchip production at the food safetyaccelerators have become real engines of modern science.

Medicine: diagnosis and innovative therapies

One of the most relevant areas is the medicine. Accelerators produce radioactive isotopes used in diagnostics, such as PET (Positron Emission Tomography). They allow targeted therapies such as proton therapywhich targets tumors with proton beams, reducing damage to healthy tissue. At CERN’s Large Hadron Collider, technology developed for physics experiments has been adapted to create compact machines dedicated to cancer treatment.

Archeology and art

Accelerators are also used in the study of cultural heritage. Techniques like X-ray spectroscopy and particle beam analysis allow determine the chemical composition of artifacts and paintings without damaging them. AtESRF of Grenoblethe European synchrotron, were analyzed, for example, paintings of Rembrandtthe pigments d Van Gogh And archaeological findsrevealing details invisible to the naked eye.

The ESRF’s microscopy and X-ray diffraction techniques allow the identification of pigments and pictorial materials, contributing to the reconstruction of historical artistic practices. Similar studies analyze the pigments used, helping us to understand the evolution of materials and the processes of color degradation over time.

Electronics and materials industry

In the technology sector, accelerators are used to change material properties and produce, for example, more efficient semiconductors. Semiconductors are all those materials that are halfway between conductors (like metals) and insulators (like glass). X-rays allow us to observe them atomic structure, the defects and theirs chemical composition.

By irradiating materials with particle beams, extreme conditions can be simulated and their resistance tested, which is fundamental for aerospace electronics and the devices we use every day.

Biology and life sciences

Accelerators allow you to study the protein structure and of biological molecules. At the ESRF synchrotron, for example, very high intensity X-rays have made it possible to reconstruct the structure of enzymes crucial for pharmacological research. This type of investigation is the basis of development of new drugs and vaccines.

Food safety

A less well-known application concerns food: electron beams and radiation produced by accelerators are used to study the processes of food sterilization and packagingeliminating bacteria and parasites without resorting to chemicals. It is a technology already used to ensure the safety of spices and foods intended for export.

A curiosity concerns cocoa. They are also being studied at the Grenoble synchrotron cocoa plants and the presence of is analysed cadmiuma toxic heavy metal that can accumulate in fruits. Synchrotron X-ray analyzes serve to understand how cadmium enters the plant and where it is deposited. The goal is to understand the plant’s defense mechanisms and find strategies to reduce cadmium in the fruit from which we obtain chocolate.

Innovation and impact on daily life

The strength of accelerators lies in theirs versatility: born for fundamental physics, they have become multidisciplinary tools. Today in the world there are approximately 30,000 acceleratorsbut only 5% is dedicated to pure research; the rest work for practical applications in medicine, industry, biology and the environment.

Without accelerators we wouldn’t have many of the technologies we take for granted: advanced medical diagnoses, reliable microchips, non-invasive restorations of works of art, safer foods. In other words, these invisible machines have a huge impact on our health, culture and technological innovation.

Particle accelerators are not just “microscopes of the universe”, but instruments that improve everyday life. From CERN to the ESRF, via research centers and hospitals, their contribution is a concrete example of how frontier science can be transformed into daily progress.