What are the 10 busiest airports in the world: the ranking

In 2024 little More than 9.5 billion people they took the planerecording a 9% increase compared to 2023. The data is the data of the Airports Council International (ACI) World, an organization that represents airports globally and which collects and analyzes data on passenger traffic, goods and air movements. Among the many data collected, those relating to the most crowded airports stand out. Among them, the most crowded in the world are distinguished, The Hartsfield-Jackson of Atlanta – the busiest in the world for 23 of the 24 years of age in which the ACI report was published – and that of Shanghai, which rose to eleven positions in the standings by making the fastest climb from 2023 to 2024.

1) Atlanta airport Hartsfield-Jackson, Georgia

The Hartsfield-Jackson international airport of Atlanta is without a doubt first in the standings among the busiest airports in the world, with Ben 108.1 million passengers in 2024 (+ 3.3% compared to 2023). In recent years, he has constantly maintained the global primacy for passenger traffic volume.

2) Dubai Airport, United Arab Emirates

In second place we find Dubai International Airport, which with his own 92.3 million passengers in 2024 (+ 6.1% compared to the previous year) is definitely so one of the most important joints of global air traffic.

3) Dallas-For Worth airport, Texas

On the last step of the podium there is the Dallas-For Worth international airport: last year, in fact, the most famous airport of Texas saw a Air traffic increase of 7.4%with almost 90 million passengers.

4) Haneda Airport, Tokyo

In fourth place is Tokyo Haneda airport, one of the main hubs of the Japanese capital, located in the Iōta district. In 2024 he welcomed 85.9 million passengersmarking a growth of 9.1% compared to the previous year.

5) London-Heathrow airport

Among the nine airports that serve the capital of the UK, that of London-Heathrow proves once again the favorite airport with 83.9 million passengers (+ 5.9% compared to 2023).

6) Denver Airport, Colorado

In the sixth place in the standings there is the Colorado Hub, which last year saw arrive 82.4 million travelers (+5.8% compared to 2023).

7) Istanbul Airport, Türkiye

Istanbul airport, on the other hand, positions itself in seventh place in the ranking thanks above all to the improvements made in the last period in its infrastructures. Last year the airport welcomed 80.1 million passengersrecording an increase of 5.3% compared to the previous year.

8) Chicago, Illinois airport airport

In eighth place is the O’Hare di Chicago airport. In 2024, the US airport recorded an increase of 8% compared to 2023, welcoming 80 million travelers.

9) New Delhi airport, India

Ninth position for the New Delhi airport, which with his 77.8 million passengers has recorded a significant increase in traffic. Growth (+ 7.8%) compared to 2023 is due, just like for Turkish airport, especially when enhancing infrastructure.

1o) Shanghai-Pudong, China airport

In the last place we find the Shanghai-Pudong international airport, but it can be said that among the ten it is the airport that “made the most road”: if in 2023 it was in 21st place in the standings, last year it rose to 11 positions, coming to 76.8 million travelers. The great leap occurred both for a series of reasons: from the expansion of policies on visas to the resumption and expansion of airlines (new routes) and infrastructures, which have allowed to host multiple planes, in addition to the fact that China has completely reopened its borders for international travelers, favoring the increase in tourist and business flows.

In 2025, it is expected that Global passenger traffic will reach 9.9 billionwith an annual growth of 4.8%. But although the demand for passengers remains strong, there is a slowdown in the rhythm of expansion, also due to the instability of the markets due to the cyclone Trump.