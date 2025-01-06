What are the differences between Sunni and Shia Muslims?

The differences between Sunnis and Shiites they originated in the dawn of Islam and, in particular, in dispute over the succession to the Prophet Muhammad after his death. However, over time they have evolved and expanded from a theological, political and cultural point of view. In summary, i Sunnis recognize the legitimacy of first elected caliphs by the Islamic community and place the Sunnathat is, the traditions attributed to the Prophet. The Shiainstead, they believe that Muhammad had designated ‘Ali ibn Abi Talibhis cousin and son-in-law, as successor and that the spiritual and political leadership of Islam lies exclusively with the descendants of ‘Ali and Fatima, daughter of Muhammad. This initial division, born out of a question of leadership, had a significant impact on the history of Islamgiving rise to distinct visions of faith and politics that they still influence the dynamics of the Islamic world and global geopolitics.

The succession to Muhammad is the basis of the difference between Sunnis and Shiites

At the death of the Prophet Muhammadwhich occurred in 632 ADthe Islamic community found itself faced with a fundamental question: who would lead the believers? THE Sunnis they believed that leadership should be assigned through the community consensusa choice that materialized with the election of Abu Bakrone of Muhammad’s most trusted companions and his father-in-law. He was followed by ‘Umar and ‘Uthman, who consolidated and expanded Islamic rule, laying the foundations for the caliphate as a political institution.

The Shiaon the contrary, they argued that Muhammad had clearly indicated his cousin and son-in-law ‘Ali ibn Abi Talib as his successor, considering him not only a political leader, but also a spiritual guide endowed with divine authority. For Shiites, the leadership she couldn’t be chosen through an elective process, but she had to remain within the Prophet’s familyknown as Ahl al-Bayt. This principle led to the birth of a line of Imams, the descendants of ‘Ali and Fatima, whom Shiites consider divinely chosen.

The differences over the succession, initially of a political nature, soon turned into profound tensions that would mark the history of Islam. Among the most significant events was the Battle of Siffinfought in 657 AD between ‘Ali and Mu’awiya, governor of Syria, who represented the opposition to his leadership. This political conflict established an irreparable fracture in the Islamic community.

Another crucial event was the martyrdom of Husayn ibn ‘Aligrandson of Muhammad, during the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD Husayn was killed by the troops of the Umayyad caliph, an episode that Shiites remember every year during Ashura as a symbol of injustice and resistance to oppression. This event further consolidated the Shiite identity, based on the memory of martyrdom and the expectation of divine justice.

Comparing religious beliefs and practices of Sunnis and Shiites

From a theological point of view, i Sunnis are based on Sunnathe traditions and sayings of the Prophet, and on community consensus, which represents a guiding principle for interpreting Islamic law. They also follow four law schools main: Hanafi, Maliki, Shafiite and Hanbali, who offer different interpretations of the scriptures.

The Shiainstead, they attribute a central role for the Imamswho they consider infallible figures, endowed with divine authority. Their spirituality focuses on themes such as martyrdom, divine justice and the wait for the Mahdi, the hidden Imam who, according to their tradition, will return to restore order and justice.

Despite the differences, Sunnis and Shiites they share the five fundamental pillars of Islam: faith in Allah, daily prayer, fasting during Ramadan, almsgiving and pilgrimage to Mecca. Both venerate the Koran as a sacred text and recognize Muhammad as the last prophet.

Alongside the Sunnis and Shiites, they exist minority currents like him Ibadiwidespread mainly in Oman. These are characterized by a more moderate and tolerant approach to historical disputes between Sunnis and Shiites, placing an emphasis on justice and dialogue. Along with the Ibadis, other groups, such as the Alawites hey Druzehave developed unique beliefs, often influenced by mystical and syncretic elements that deviate from the disputes between Shiites and Sunnis.

Geopolitical implications of the Sunni-Shiite divide

The differences between Sunnis and Shiites continue to profoundly influence the geopolitics and the internal dynamics of Muslim countries. These historical divisions are not limited to a mere religious question, but have become decisive in political conflicts and international alliances. Iran and Saudi Arabia, Shiite and Sunni powers respectively, are often seen as protagonists in a regional power struggle, fueling tensions in countries such as Syria, Yemen and Iraq. In these contexts, sectarian differences are exploited for geopolitical reasons, with regional powers supporting allied factions in internal conflicts.

At a local level, these Divisions continue to impact the daily lives of many Muslims. In some countries, minority groups find themselves marginalized or discriminated against, with policies that favor one group, creating economic and political inequalities. In this scenario, the search for a greater inclusiveness and interfaith dialogue it would be essential to reduce tensions and promote greater social cohesion.