What are the European countries that have nuclear weapons and how many are

In Europe There are only two countries that have nuclear arsenal available: Great Britain And Francefor a total of about 515 bombs equal to 4% about the world nuclear arsenal. On the global level, however, the United States and the Russia alone they hold the88% of world nuclear weapons. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia of Putin and the recent declarations by Donald Trumpwho seems to want to distance himself from the conflict, increase the risk of vulnerability for European countries. In this delicate scenario in which the establishment of a common European army with the proposal is being assumed Rearm Europewe return to talk about nuclear weapons, As a tool for deterrence (that is, avoiding a possible action of the enemy with the “scout” of powerful atomic weapons). In particular, in recent weeks the idea of ​​constituting a European nuclear umbrellaas a tool for deterrence towards Russia.

We must specify that the exact number of nuclear weapons owned by each country is a data highly reservedso the data we provide in this article are some estimates. Most countries equipped with nuclear weapons do not provide detailed information on the size of their arsenals. For example, in 2021the United Kingdom has decided not to disseminate more public data regarding its operational stocks, the groups lined up or the explored missiles. The data reported in this article come from Federation of American Scientists (Fas), a group of researchers founded after the launch of atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of the Second World War.

As explained at the beginning, there are two European countries with nuclear weapons: France And Great Britain. We enter more detail. According to the available data, France has about 290 nuclear weaponsof which 280 they are sided in a strategic way, that is on intercontinental missiles and bases of heavy bombers. In a nutshell: they would be ready to be used if necessary.

Great Britain, on the other hand, holds about 225 Nuclear weapons, of which 105 are considered reserves. The “reserve” newspapers are not deployed on launchers, but they are preserved in storage.

In the European territory, the Russiaalways according to the source, owns 5 449 nuclear weapons, of which 1 710 already lined up, 2 589 reserve e 1 150 withdraw and waiting to be dismantled.