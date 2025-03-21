What are the three songs to listen to in Lucio Corsi’s new album





Rich day for Italian music fans. In addition to Gaia’s album entitled Rosa dei Venti, today – March 21 – I also wanted to be a tough, the new record project by Lucio Corsi. No, it is not his first album (but the fourth) but it is certainly the first since he made himself known to the general public thanks to the participation in the Sanremo 2025 festival with the song that gives the title to the album.

The three songs that stand out

It will be the name ‘Fortunato’ (from Battisti a Dalla), but Lucio Corsi does not disappoint. Indeed, it is confirmed as a glow of hope for Italian music in which too often the scream takes over. Instead courses, ready for the Eurovision Song Contest, is that old -fashioned songwriter whose need you feel so much.

It is his fourth studio album and consists of nine tracks, all written and composed of Lucio Corsi and Tommaso Ottomano. The first is the already edited ‘you are the morning’. A poem in music (“You are the morning, a door to Mars. You are my pillow, on the right side. It was love for the first time, you and I among the people who do not dream”), with a sound similar to that of the Sanremo song. Here the singer -songwriter lets himself go to a text with some unexpected verses: “Among the first cigarettes and versions of Latin, she brought me to the bathroom of the females and saw Paradise”.

Cigarettes, however, is a very personal song. It is understood that there is a very personal substrate on which the songwriter himself does not want to go too far, as admitted by himself: “This song tells a precise moment of my life. Of this strange period I will not add anything else, happy to keep myself for me everything I have not added to the text of this song”.

There is also another song that stands out and that lasts 6 minutes (the minute is underlined, being to say the least sui generis). It is a matter of the middle of the night. Lucio Corsi defines it as a “long piano tail on the moon highway”. And indeed there is no more sublime and appropriate expression for a passage that leads us back to the great songwriter who had already mentioned.

Lucio Corsi: “The disc was born crawling on the sidewalks”

More generally on the album, Corsi says: “It is a record that speaks of childhood, friendship and love. It is a record of true and false memories, of characters of good and evil, of location, that they are meadows of daisies or squalid industrial areas – he explains in a press note -. In this album I have sought a transformation especially at the text level, trying not to detach the feet from the ground.

“The disc was born crawling on the sidewalks, hiding in the wardrobes or under the legs of the tables, turning among the dirty clothes in the washing machines, hanging on me with the springs to the hair at the role spread, looking for memories not mine in the hats of others, looking for new horizons in the shoes of the upper. After about two years I found nine different songs and I convinced them to go to live in the same palace”, his words.

Disco tracklist

You are the morning

Cigarettes

I wanted to be a tough

Francis Delacroix

Let there be rocko

The king of the rave

Complicated situation

This life

In the middle of the night

The dates of the spring tour

In April his “Club Tour 2025” will begin, produced by Magellano Concerti, who will see him perform in the main Italian cities and will be an opportunity to embrace the singer -songwriter in the live dimension, dear to him, and listen to the songs of his new album. The tour has already sold out and will begin on April 10 from the Afterlife of Perugia (zero date).

April 10, 2025 – Perugia – Afterlife (zero date) (sold out)

April 13, 2025 – Bologna – Estragon (sold out)

April 15, 2025 – Venaria Reale (TO) – Theater Concordia (sold out)

April 16, 2025 – Florence – Teatro Cartiere Carrara (sold out)

April 18, 2025 – Rome – Atlantic (sold out)

April 23, 2025 – Naples – Music House (sold out)

April 28, 2025 – Padua – Hall (sold out)

April 29, 2025 – Milan – Alcatraz (sold out)

May 4, 2025 – Milan – Alcatraz (sold out)

The summer tour

12 June 2025 – Mestre (VE) – Bissuola Park

June 14, 2025 – Saint Nicolas (AO) – Musicastelle

June 17, 2025 – Cagliari – Arena in the fair

June 21, 2025 – Rome – Rock in Rome, Hippodrome of the Capannelle

June 25, 2025 – Bologna – Sequoie Music Park

June 27, 2025 – Trento – Trento Live Fest

June 28, 2025 – Genoa – Otheronda Festival – Arena del Mare

June 29, 2025 – Lido di Camaiore (LU) – The first summer – Bussoladoman Park

6 July 2025 – Perugia – Umbria that breaks

July 8, 2025 – Collegno (TO) – Flowers Festival

10 July 2025 – Arezzo – Mengo Festival

13 July 2025 – Caserta – A summer to be Belvedere – Belvedere di San Leucio

July 18, 2025 – Sassari – Abbabula Festival

July 19, 2025 – Lanusei (Nu) – Rocce Rosse & Blues

23 July 2025 – Termoli (CB) – Termoli Summer Festival

July 24, 2025 – Montecosaro (MC) – Mind Festival

July 27, 2025 – Laghi di Fusine (UD) – No Borders Music Festival

August 2 – Locarno – La Rotonda by La Mobiliare (Locarno Film Festival)

6 August 2025 – Catania – Under the Vulcano Fest – Villa Bellini

August 7, 2025 – Castelbuono (PA) – Ypsigrock

10 August 2025 – Locorotondo (BA) – Locus Festival

11 August 2025 – Lecce – Cave del Duca

12 August 2025 – Lamezia Terme (CZ) – Color Fest

August 17, 2025 – Gavorrano (GR) – Teatro delle Rocce

August 30, 2025 – San Mauro Pascoli (FC) – AcieloAperto Festival – Villa Torlonia

August 31, 2025 – Mantua – Mantua Summer Festival – Palazzo Te

September 7, 2025 – Milan – Milan Summer Festival, Hippodrome Snai San Siro

