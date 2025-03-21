What are the three songs to listen to in Lucio Corsi’s new album
Rich day for Italian music fans. In addition to Gaia’s album entitled Rosa dei Venti, today – March 21 – I also wanted to be a tough, the new record project by Lucio Corsi. No, it is not his first album (but the fourth) but it is certainly the first since he made himself known to the general public thanks to the participation in the Sanremo 2025 festival with the song that gives the title to the album.
The three songs that stand out
It will be the name ‘Fortunato’ (from Battisti a Dalla), but Lucio Corsi does not disappoint. Indeed, it is confirmed as a glow of hope for Italian music in which too often the scream takes over. Instead courses, ready for the Eurovision Song Contest, is that old -fashioned songwriter whose need you feel so much.
It is his fourth studio album and consists of nine tracks, all written and composed of Lucio Corsi and Tommaso Ottomano. The first is the already edited ‘you are the morning’. A poem in music (“You are the morning, a door to Mars. You are my pillow, on the right side. It was love for the first time, you and I among the people who do not dream”), with a sound similar to that of the Sanremo song. Here the singer -songwriter lets himself go to a text with some unexpected verses: “Among the first cigarettes and versions of Latin, she brought me to the bathroom of the females and saw Paradise”.
Cigarettes, however, is a very personal song. It is understood that there is a very personal substrate on which the songwriter himself does not want to go too far, as admitted by himself: “This song tells a precise moment of my life. Of this strange period I will not add anything else, happy to keep myself for me everything I have not added to the text of this song”.
There is also another song that stands out and that lasts 6 minutes (the minute is underlined, being to say the least sui generis). It is a matter of the middle of the night. Lucio Corsi defines it as a “long piano tail on the moon highway”. And indeed there is no more sublime and appropriate expression for a passage that leads us back to the great songwriter who had already mentioned.
Lucio Corsi: “The disc was born crawling on the sidewalks”
More generally on the album, Corsi says: “It is a record that speaks of childhood, friendship and love. It is a record of true and false memories, of characters of good and evil, of location, that they are meadows of daisies or squalid industrial areas – he explains in a press note -. In this album I have sought a transformation especially at the text level, trying not to detach the feet from the ground.
“The disc was born crawling on the sidewalks, hiding in the wardrobes or under the legs of the tables, turning among the dirty clothes in the washing machines, hanging on me with the springs to the hair at the role spread, looking for memories not mine in the hats of others, looking for new horizons in the shoes of the upper. After about two years I found nine different songs and I convinced them to go to live in the same palace”, his words.
Disco tracklist
- You are the morning
- Cigarettes
- I wanted to be a tough
- Francis Delacroix
- Let there be rocko
- The king of the rave
- Complicated situation
- This life
- In the middle of the night
The dates of the spring tour
In April his “Club Tour 2025” will begin, produced by Magellano Concerti, who will see him perform in the main Italian cities and will be an opportunity to embrace the singer -songwriter in the live dimension, dear to him, and listen to the songs of his new album. The tour has already sold out and will begin on April 10 from the Afterlife of Perugia (zero date).
- April 10, 2025 – Perugia – Afterlife (zero date) (sold out)
- April 13, 2025 – Bologna – Estragon (sold out)
- April 15, 2025 – Venaria Reale (TO) – Theater Concordia (sold out)
- April 16, 2025 – Florence – Teatro Cartiere Carrara (sold out)
- April 18, 2025 – Rome – Atlantic (sold out)
- April 23, 2025 – Naples – Music House (sold out)
- April 28, 2025 – Padua – Hall (sold out)
- April 29, 2025 – Milan – Alcatraz (sold out)
- May 4, 2025 – Milan – Alcatraz (sold out)
The summer tour
- 12 June 2025 – Mestre (VE) – Bissuola Park
- June 14, 2025 – Saint Nicolas (AO) – Musicastelle
- June 17, 2025 – Cagliari – Arena in the fair
- June 21, 2025 – Rome – Rock in Rome, Hippodrome of the Capannelle
- June 25, 2025 – Bologna – Sequoie Music Park
- June 27, 2025 – Trento – Trento Live Fest
- June 28, 2025 – Genoa – Otheronda Festival – Arena del Mare
- June 29, 2025 – Lido di Camaiore (LU) – The first summer – Bussoladoman Park
- 6 July 2025 – Perugia – Umbria that breaks
- July 8, 2025 – Collegno (TO) – Flowers Festival
- 10 July 2025 – Arezzo – Mengo Festival
- 13 July 2025 – Caserta – A summer to be Belvedere – Belvedere di San Leucio
- July 18, 2025 – Sassari – Abbabula Festival
- July 19, 2025 – Lanusei (Nu) – Rocce Rosse & Blues
- 23 July 2025 – Termoli (CB) – Termoli Summer Festival
- July 24, 2025 – Montecosaro (MC) – Mind Festival
- July 27, 2025 – Laghi di Fusine (UD) – No Borders Music Festival
- August 2 – Locarno – La Rotonda by La Mobiliare (Locarno Film Festival)
- 6 August 2025 – Catania – Under the Vulcano Fest – Villa Bellini
- August 7, 2025 – Castelbuono (PA) – Ypsigrock
- 10 August 2025 – Locorotondo (BA) – Locus Festival
- 11 August 2025 – Lecce – Cave del Duca
- 12 August 2025 – Lamezia Terme (CZ) – Color Fest
- August 17, 2025 – Gavorrano (GR) – Teatro delle Rocce
- August 30, 2025 – San Mauro Pascoli (FC) – AcieloAperto Festival – Villa Torlonia
- August 31, 2025 – Mantua – Mantua Summer Festival – Palazzo Te
- September 7, 2025 – Milan – Milan Summer Festival, Hippodrome Snai San Siro
