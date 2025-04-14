What changes between double and triple glass for the fixtures and which one to choose according to the needs

Often we hear about double And triple glasses when it comes to fixtures. From a technical point of view the first is characterized by a single inner tube while the second is characterized by the presence of Two -teds. Doors and windows are elements of crucial importance as, if efficient, they help to maintain the ideal temperature at home, reducing heat loss in winter and limiting the entry of hot air in the summer with a remarkable energy saving. The presence of a void between the glass helps not to disperse heat being the less conductive air of the glass, and often this, is replaced by gas bass emissives to increase its efficiency.

What is the difference between double and triple glasses

The double and triple glasses differ in the presence of a different number of air chambers, the former present an air chamber while the triple glasses have two. The presence of a tube helps up to one Thickness of about 3 cmwhen the air is considered immobile. The presence of larger rooms, on the contrary, reduces the final performance of the window and for this reason if it is necessary to resort to higher rooms you have to switch to triple glass.

In the calculation of the dispersions we refer to the thermal transmittance (Uw), which describes the attitude that the window has to exchange heat for management, irradiation And convection with the surrounding environment. In high efficiency fixtures, the inner tube helps to counteract the heat flow that is dispersed through the glass due to the temperature difference between the two faces, internal and external. As regards the irradiation (the transfer of heat by electromagnetic waves), innovation are the low emissives glass, simple glasses on which a deposit of one or more layers of metal oxides such as oxides is applied zinc, titanium And silver. The low emissive deposit allows you to maintain a high light transmission and, at the same time, to make the heat reflect towards the internal environment.

In double glass the surface treatment is applied only on one of the two internal faces, in the case of triple glass the treatment can be applied on the two internal faces of the external glass of triple glass, doubled the coating. Still, if the house is very exposed to the noises it is important to select windows with a high power soundproofing And this power increases considerably by increasing the number of rooms.

The choice of the right window

Can we say that triple glass is better than double glass? It depends, for example, the triple glass costs a little more and according to the budget It is an element to consider, again, a triple glass, let it pass less light Inside the house for a small window may not be indicated. The weight also increases considerably and this requires greater effort in the assembly and support systems of the windows, which must be reinforced.

What most influences the shape and positioning of the windows is the climate. In the hot and humid climates, the openings are large and abundant to guarantee a good spare of the air. The windows are coupled with fixed or mobile shields to also provide shading. In cold climates instead the treatment is differentiated For the north and south fronts. In the first case there are few small windows and screens with external wooden elements to avoid thermal dispersions. In the second there are great openings that must guarantee the solar captationthe entry of the light and the natural ventilation of the internal environments.

In general, fixtures with low emissive treatment, and single or double air chamber, help to maintain the solar energy blocked outside, not dispersing the internal heat and guaranteeing one always pleasant temperature. These solutions are particularly suitable in exposures to the south or in the southern countries, more exposed to sun heat in the summer months, also allowing to install windows and fixtures of large size.