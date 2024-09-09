What do “Brat” and “Demure” mean and why is everyone talking about the two trending terms on social media?

From the end of summer 2024 the social mediaabove all TikTokwere marked by two opposite tendencies which have become very popular among the youth of the Gen-Z (and not only): Brat And DemureThese two terms are related to two opposite aestheticsconnected first and foremost to the world of fashion and of the beautyand reflect different ways of expressing one’s identity and personality, helping to define the choices of the younger generations. In short, the style Brat And showy, rebellious, bold; it style Demureinstead, is elegant, fine and sober.

What does it mean to be Brat

The term “brat“, which in English means “brat”, “snot”, “plague”, gained notoriety thanks to the singer Charli XCX and his 2024 album, which inspired the style Brat Girlassociated with rebellion and independence. The Brat Girl She is rebellious, confident and not afraid to break the rules, showing a sexy and bold image. The aesthetic of this style includes dark make-up and boldlooks inspired by “party girls” like Paris Hilton: bright colors, miniskirts, poster t-shirts, extravagant accessories. This style becomes a visual emblem of the personality of those who adopt it, a symbol of a generation that is not afraid to show itself rebel And against the currentexpressing freedom and the constant search for fun, without worrying about the consequences.

The meaning of Demure

On the other hand, we find aesthetics Demurewhich represents everything that Brat is not and whose term also means “modest”. The style “Demure” has to do with discretion, sobriety and modesty. This trend, always promoted thanks to TikTok starting from a video by the content creator Joolieanne (her phrase “very demure, very mindful“), promotes sober and natural looks. The makeup Demure It is light and the clothes are minimalistsinspired by the concept of quiet luxury, che promotes luxury without ostentation. The icons of this movement, such as Lily Collins or Kelly Rutherfordembody an ideal of elegant femininity and without excess. The looks associated with this trend favor neutral tones, with simple and linear clothes that express elegance without excess, as the autumn-winter collection presented to us Ralph Lauren.

The social debate: Brat or Demure?

There contrast between trends Brat And Demure It was greeted with enthusiasm on social media, where users were divided into factions, some celebrating the expressive freedom of style Bratwhile others embracing the composed elegance of the style Demure. The debate does not stop only at aesthetics, but embodies a different approach to life: on the one hand, the desire to live without rules, on the other, the valorization of simplicity and discretion. In essence, social media do not only show looks, but shape identities and behaviors, contributing to the creation of stylistic and social factions. This is another case where social media is creating a strong polarizationalmost asking to take a position between rebellion and composed elegance. This division fuels a sense of belonging or exclusion, forcing the younger generations to conform to one of the two extremes.