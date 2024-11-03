What does it mean that ours is an individualistic society? And what effects does it produce?

THE’individualism it’s a social phenomenon which consists of a loosening of social bonds in favor of individual expression. It is a complex and multifaceted phenomenon: on the one hand it can be said that it has allowed individuals to reach a level of personal freedom and of self-determination unprecedented, on the other that he contributed to building very fragmented and lacking in solidarity societies. A concrete example of individualism in today’s society, especially Western society, is represented by social mediawhich reflect the growing desire to put oneself at the center of others. Let’s understand what exactly is meant by individualism, what effects it has and what distinguishes individualistic and collectivist societies.

What is meant by individualism

Individualism is a dominant characteristic of many contemporary societies and is often associated with the loss of so-called “traditional” social ties. In the words of some famous scholars:

“Individualism is the value of societies in which the ties between individuals are lost: everyone is considered responsible for their own life and takes care of themselves and their family” (Sennett, 1998). This vision reflects a conception in which the individual is at the center of his own existence and the community takes on a secondary role.

and the community takes on a secondary role. “individualism is the doctrine that conceives society as the coexistence of individuals who operate according to their own criteria, with the State acting as a guarantor for mutual respect for freedoms” (Gobetti, 1926). Simply put, the State is asked not to limit private initiative and to intervene only to guarantee and protect private assets. This model works well in contexts where many individual interests are compatible with each other, but it can fail when we are faced with interests in conflict with each other.

and to intervene only to guarantee and protect private assets. This model works well in contexts where many individual interests are compatible with each other, but it can fail when we are faced with interests in conflict with each other. “Individualism is the doctrine according to which every social phenomenon must be explained in terms of individual actions and preferences” Treccani (2023). This implies that collective behaviors and social dynamics are nothing more than the sum of individual choicesa consideration that has profound sociological implications, leading to a reduction in trust in institutions, considered as simple tools at the service of individuals rather than as representations of the values ​​of the community.

The effects of individualism on people and society

Individualism has mixed effects on society. On the one hand, it promotes personal freedom, self-determination and innovation, but, on the other hand, responsibility for success or the failure thus it falls almost entirely on individuals.

This model of thought is reflected first of all on what we call “meritocracy”: success is seen as the fruit of individual merits (just as failure is seen as a personal fault) ignoring the structural inequalities and social barriers that limit opportunities for certain groups of people.

Furthermore, as analyzed by several scholars, the advent of individualism has led to the decline of collective support networks, such as family or community, leaving people more vulnerable in times of crisisand contributed to the reduction of civic participation and community activities: When we focus exclusively on our personal interests, the ability to act cooperatively for the common good is weakened.

Individualism in today’s society: independence and alienation of individuals

In individualistic societies, therefore, people on average share as a founding value the enhancement of one’s personal well-beingthe taking autonomous decisions and considering theindependence as a central value. Charles Taylor he observed, however, that the very concept of individual identity is a social construction: the individual does not develop his or her identity in isolation, but within a specific social and cultural context. So people define who they are not only on the basis of their personal preferences, but also in relation to the values, traditions, expectations, practices and life models that society considers important.

Not only that: David Graeberan anthropologist and anarchist theorist, has explored how individualism, in modern economic contexts, can generate alienation. In his book Debt: The First 5000 Years (2011), addresses the theme of debt as a social construction that, although popularly appearing as a “strictly individual matter”, profoundly binds individuals to dynamics of power and control, demonstrating the contradictions of economic individualism within capitalism.

The characteristics of collectivist societies

The collectivist societiesunlike individualist ones, place emphasis on values ​​and norms that privilege the group well-being and personal identity is closely linked to social relationshipsto the community roles and obligations to other members of society. One of the most famous examples is that of North American companies Navajo And Haudenosaunee (Iroquois): within these peoples, personal identity cannot be separated from the social and environmental context and the values ​​of reciprocity, sharing And responsibility towards the group they are the basis of social organization. In Iroquois society, goods, resources and responsibilities are distributed and shared in such a way as to maintain balance and cohesion within the group. Decisions are thus not made by isolated individuals, but through collective processes involving the entire community, often with a strong respect for consensus.