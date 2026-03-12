What does Venice have to do with Sudan? Home and belonging in Khalid Albaih's graphic novel

Culture

What does Venice have to do with Sudan? Home and belonging in Khalid Albaih’s graphic novel

It’s called Zugag and the first graphic novel published by wetlands will be released in bookstores on Friday 13 March. A work with an international scope, which in an original way intertwines two opposite realities – Venice and Sudan – and reflects on what it means to call many places – and no place – home. The author of the work is the internationally renowned Sudanese cartoonist Khalid Albaih, who created a good part of the work during a month-long residency in the lagoon, right at the lagoon publishing house.

The Sudanese call zugag winding streets where you end up getting lost or finding yourself in someone’s backyard. Not so dissimilar to the Venetian streets. Even for a world traveler – a professional foreigner – finding your way around is not easy. And even less so is finding your way back to an ever-changing home.

In his comic essay, Albaih parallels the stories of Venetians overwhelmed by tourism and Sudanese resisting displacement, to challenge the reader’s own ideas about foreignness and belonging, offering an uncompromising vision of the world as it is and its possibilities.

The author

Khalid Wad Albaih is a Sudanese political cartoonist, civil rights activist, artist and freelance journalist, who grew up in exile within the Sudanese diaspora in Doha, Qatar. His drawings and articles have been published in some of the major international online media, such as Al Jazeera, The Guardian and The Continent, and exhibited in museums and exhibitions around the world. Since 2017 he has lived and worked between Norway and Qatar.

The cover

Cover of Zugaggraphic novel by Khalid Albaih published by wetlands

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
What does Venice have to do with Sudan? Home and belonging in Khalid Albaih’s graphic novel
Protecting creative works in the era of artificial intelligence
Olympus Mons is the largest volcano in the Solar System: it is almost three times the height of Everest