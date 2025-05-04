What happens if I put still hot foods in the refrigerator, is it ruined?

The refrigerator It is an appliance that has not only revolutionized the food conservationallowing to extend the freshness and the safetybut it also contributed significantly to the reduction of pathologies related to food toxions, improving the quality of life. However, one of his correct use It is not obvious. Portions of food excess the immediate needs are frequently prepared or the early preparation of dishes intended for consumption in the following days is planned. In this context, one of the main problems concerns the possible impact of theinsertion of still hot foods In the refrigerator that could raise the internal temperature of the appliance, with possible repercussions on the standard operation of the equipment or potential damage associated with it.

How a refrigerator works: colder and hottest areas

It is important to underline preliminarily that inside the refrigerator are found variable thermal gradients between the different shelves, which makes one fundamental strategic arrangement of foodcalibrated according to the specific thermal conditions of each area. In this regard, it is recommended to refer to the indications shown in the manual of the use of the appliance or, if these are not available, to adopt an internal average temperature of 4 ° C.

There area colder It is usually located in the lower shelf, located directly above the vegetable drawer, with a thermal interval between 2 ° C And 4 ° C. On the contrary, the rooms located on the refrigerator door constitute thehigher temperature area, reaching values ​​up to 8 ° C – 10 ° Cas they are subject to frequent variations due to the opening and consequent exposure to the external environment. In the summer periodit is necessary to adjust the refrigerator thermostat to one lower temperature Compared to the values ​​set during the winter season, in order to compensate for the increase in environmental temperature and ensure the maintenance of the optimal conditions of food conservation.

What we risk putting the still hot food in the refrigerator

The placement of food still hot inside the refrigerator does not constitute in itself a risk Safe And direct For food safety, therefore, affirming its prohibition is inaccurate. However, this practice is generally not recommended since it can involve different critical issues, both in terms of operational efficiency of the appliance both with regard to the food conservation pre -existing.

The introduction of dishes very hot determines an immediate temperature rise internal of the refrigerator, exposing all the other elements present a unfavorable thermal conditions that can accelerate its degradation. The humidity produced by the water vapor issued by hot foods condenses on the internal rear surface of the refrigerator, favoring the formation of Ice accumulation and the proliferation of mold. In addition, the increase in the internal temperature determines an increase in the workload of the appliance, which will therefore operate with greater intensity to restore the nominal operating conditions (4 ° C), involving a Superior electrical consumption and amplifying mechanical stress on the components.

What are the recommended solutions

Therefore, to mitigate the problems associated with the insertion of hot foods in the refrigerator and preserve both the quality of the foods preserved and the correct functioning of the appliance, it is advisable to adopt a series of Operating precautions. It is recommended to Leave food to cool still hot at room temperature for a period of about 2 hoursbefore their insertion in the fridge. Under summer conditions, according to the indications of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US Federal Agency that deals with the regulation of food products, this interval can be reduced 1 hour. Furthermore, if possible, it is advisable to divide hot foods into containers of reduced sizepromoting faster cooling and thus limiting the thermal fluctuations that could compromise the cold chain of the other products inside the appliance.