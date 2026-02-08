What happens in the few moments between when you click a link and the web page appears

The exact moment we press “Enter” after typing a website in the browser’s address bar or click on a hyperlink, we initiate an incredibly complex procedure that, in a fraction of a second, shows us the website we were looking for. What appears to us as an instantaneous process is, in reality, a high-speed relay involving a global network of infrastructures and protocols. First of all, the browser is involved, which, like a sophisticated and tireless interpreter, acts as a bridge between us and the “repositories” of data and information spread across the globe.

In the few moments that elapse between clicking on a link and the appearance of a web page in fact, it is the browser that has to understand where exactly the digital “place” that the user wants to reach is located. Once this geographical-digital enigma has been solved thanks to address translation systems, a formal request is sent to a remote computer, the server. If the request is accepted, the data does not arrive as a single block, but is dismantled into tiny fragments to travel easily across network cables, to then be reassembled with surgical precision on our device. Only at the end of this transport does the art of composition come into play: the browser receives raw codes that define structure, style and interactivity (we are talking about HTML, CSS and JavaScript) and “paints” them on the screen of our PC or smartphone, pixel after pixel. In the following paragraphs we will explore in detail how this data is translated from simple strings of text into rich and interactive visual experiences, revealing the logic that allows billions of devices to talk to each other at the same time without crashing the global communications system.

Between clicking on the link and the web page: how to get from the client to the server

To delve into the details of this mechanism, we must first familiarize ourselves with the two actors that make every exchange possible on the Web: the client and the server. When we browse, our devices, regardless of what they are, are the client, whether it is a PC, a smartphone, a tablet, a smart TV, etc.; on the other side of the fence is the server, a remote computer designed to host websites and distribute them to those who request them.

The interaction occurs when we type a URL: The browser must immediately figure out which numeric address that name corresponds to, since computers don’t think in terms of words like “geopop.it”, but they use unique numerical coordinates, known as IP addresses (for example, 192.0.2.172). To obtain this information, the browser consults the DNS (Domain Name System), which acts exactly like one telephone book: we know the name of the contact, and the system gives us the number needed to call him. Once the correct address is obtained, the browser sends a request via the protocol HTTP (or HTTPSits encrypted and secure version), which represents the lingua franca of Web communication. If the server correctly receives the request and the site is available, it responds with a confirmation message, typically the code “200 OK”and start the data transfer.

The magic of packet switching

This is where one of the most fascinating aspects of network engineering comes in: the server doesn’t send us the entire site in one monolithic block. Instead, the content is fragmented into small pieces called “packages”which travel across the network using the protocol suite TCP/IP. This technique, known as packet switchingis essential for the efficiency of the Internet. First, if a data packet becomes corrupted or lost, the system requests only that specific fragment again, ensuring stability. Furthermore, packets can take different routes to reach their destination, optimizing speed and allowing millions of users to download content simultaneously without clogging a single line, which would happen if the files traveled in one piece, blocking traffic for others. Once all the packages reach our browser, they are rearranged and recomposed to form the original files.

At this point the browser has the raw materials in hand, which we can divide into two macro-categories: the code and the resources (such as images, videos or PDFs). The “brain” of the site is made up of three distinct languages ​​that work in synergy. We find theHTMLwhich builds the skeleton and structure of the page; The CSSwhich takes care of the design, defining colors, fonts and layout; and finally JavaScriptwhich handles logic, animations, and interactivity. The browser follows a strict order to assemble these pieces: it starts by parsing the HTML to build an element map called SUN (Document Object Model). If during this reading you encounter references to external style sheets or scripts, send new requests to download them. The CSS is processed in a parallel structure called CSSOMwhich dictates how each element of the DOM should appear visually. Only then is the JavaScript code executed, which can dynamically modify what has just been built. It is only when the browser’s rendering engine merges the DOM and CSSOM together that the final “composition” on the screen occurs, making the page visible and clickable. All this is supported by security measures such as certificates SSL/TLSwhich protect our data during transit, and the management of cookies, which allow the site to remember our preferences.

The next time you click on a link, perhaps the one in the article suggested below, stop for a moment and think about how many processes are triggered and resolved in a few hundred milliseconds. Truly amazing!