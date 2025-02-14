What happens when we fall in love: the three phases of love according to science

What happens from the point of view biochemical in ours brain when there we fall in love? That is, because when we see that person Let’s try some feelings So strong? Everyone depends on different chemicals that arise physiological reactions such as sweating of the hands, the accelerated heartbeat and the lack of appetite. So, on the occasion of San Valentinolet’s analyze theLove from a point of scientificlet’s find out what are the phases offalling in love theorized by Dr. Helen Fisher and the molecules responsible for one of the sensations More complex we can try: love.

Phase 1: desire

The first phase is desire, a sexual desire. At the beginning it is likely that we feel a strong desire to have relations sexual with that person, almost Bramoso. It is very normal, even from a point of view evolutionary. All living beings in fact feel the need for reproduce in order to transmit their genes and contribute to the survival of the species.

In the case of the human, the molecules responsible for this strong desire are the so -called Sex hormones: The testosterone they Estrogen. In addition to sex hormones, the dopamine. It is that substance that makes us smile and that makes us feel euphoric and excited. Dopamine, therefore, together with sex hormones, characterize the first phase, the phase of sexual desire. Let’s move on to phase 2.

Phase 2: Attraction

The second phase is that ofAttraction. At this stage let’s think continuously and involuntarily to that person, we lose theappetitewe are visibly distracted And it is enough to hear his own perfume To increase the libido. Facial expressions change and the people around us notice that we are clearly in love. It is the phase in which we change the priorities: if we wanted to pass before before time to play with the friends, Now the most important thing is see it, pass some time with her e satisfy The wish sexual. In short, it is the phase in which our brain sends us a lot Signals: These signals come mainly from four molecules.

Specifically you have the increase in dopamine, norepinephrine And phenylethylamine and at the same time the decrease in serotonin. This overhang of neurotransmitters in the brain decreases theappetitecan cause insomnia and makes us feel euphoric. In fact it can happen that they are so in love that they cannot be able to eat and sleep. As if this increase in dopamine, norepinephrine and phenyietilaminmina were not enough, they can in a certain sense cause one dependence: If we are not with that person, we feel the need to see her again and if we are far away for a long period of time we can enter a sort of crisis of abstinence.

The dopamine molecule



In addition to this, the decrease of serotonin can make it literally obsessed with that person and not thinking about her almost becomes impossible. It seems that the feeling is uncontrollable And you cannot have a clear picture of what is happening in one’s life. This can also lead to concentrate Only on qualities, on the aspects positive of that person and fly over all negative aspects. So let’s say that the irrational part could prevail and make us make little weighted choices.

Phase 3: the link

The third phase is that of link, also called the phase of theattachment. During this phase, the molecules responsible for the euphoria, excitement and butterflies in the stomach begin to diminish and consequently the attraction yes Reduces, decreases A little sexual desire and the appetite returns. At the same time our brain begins to produce theoxytocinthe so -called hormone of snuggles and the Vasopressin. The desire to sleep together, to take herself will therefore feel treatment each other, of protect yourself. Exactly as it happens between parent and son.

This molecule therefore is the substance responsible for a phase of love in which the partners want bind yourself, to engage in one lasting relationship and who make a feeling of well being And relaxation. In short, with this phase we have gone from a more love crazy, euphoric and in a certain sense irrational to a more love mature, Where you are looking for a deeper and more lasting bond.

Oxytocin



As we have seen, love itself is not a simple emotion that comes from Heart, But rather it is a very complex feeling that implies the release of chemicals by ours brain. So here are the famous expressions “there is chemistry among us“, or “I have butterflies in my stomach“Or even”Love makes blind“They are not simple ways of saying, but they have a real scientific foundation that explains the unusual behaviors of falling in love.

We specify that this subdivision into 3 phases comes from a model theorized by Dr. Helen Fisher. There are many other theories on how the typical feelings of falling in love evolves, so it is normal that maybe not everyone finds ourselves with this description here. In fact, it depends a lot from person to person, on history, on psychological aspects. Today we wanted to describe the scientific aspects, therefore the chemistry behind us according to the Fisher model that could represent well -ending well.